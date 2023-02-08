“l’ll try not to be distracted by you all”: Kyrie Irving Claims Media Diverts him Away From Basketball

Kyrie Irving could make you love watching basketball and hate him all at the same time. The 6ft 2” point guard, who is now on his 4th team in six years, possesses the power to get media attention irrespective of what else is going on throughout American Sports.

The same man who has surprised us with several of his self-created controversies and conspiracy theories over the years, shamelessly claims it is the media that distract him when he is on the basketball court.

Kyrie Irving claims the media distracts him away from the court

Speaking about one of his most recent controversies before his trade request to the Nets, Irving blasted the media for creating his antisemitic image.

“I delete a lot of things on my IG… I didn’t mean to be defensive or go at anybody. I stand by my apology and I stand by my people, everywhere.” Kyrie Irving on his apology for posting the link to a film with anti-semitic tropes. (via @NotoriousOHM) pic.twitter.com/LZPNtGFYyz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 7, 2023

After he shared the link to the movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, on his official Twitter handle, the media and Jewish community torched Irving for his Anti-Semitic views. The man who didn’t say much at the time now says that he didn’t agree with everything shown in the movie and that he has Jewish family members.

Even though his sharing the link to that document without any sidenote was his fault that we misunderstood him, this interview might make sense to someone who still loves watching him on the court despite his antics. But saying that he gets distraction because of the media is as hysterical as it can get.

Irving has not been able to keep himself away from controversies for 6 straight years

See any locker room with Irving in it, and after he is off to a new team. Every franchise gets way better after he has taken his talents out somewhere else, be it the Cavaliers after 2017, or the Celtics after 2019, and we will see the same in Brooklyn in a year or so.

He has forced his way out of 3 teams with at least one superstar in it with whom he could have made that franchise a dynasty. This man who claims we distract him away from basketball loves to be the distraction himself. Not just with his problem with team management but also his beliefs and some bizarre conspiracies.

Although his game wouldn’t show it, it’s almost a fact around the league that this 8x All-Star who could easily have been one of the NBA’s greatest 75 players of all time, loves attention much more than basketball.