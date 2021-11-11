“Every coach I ever had would have a heart attack watching Stephen Curry take shots”: Steve Kerr talks about the excellence of the Warriors MVP amid his sensational start to the season

Steve Kerr talks about the brilliance of Stephen Curry, and how coaches in Kerr’s playing era would have a heart attack watching the GSW MVP take his insane shots.

The Golden State Warriors are the hottest team in the NBA right now. Winning 10 out of this young campaign’s first 11 games, the Warriors are placed first in the Western Conference, with the best record in the whole league. And Stephen Curry is a huge reason behind the early success GSW has had so far.

The Baby-Faced Assassin has picked up this season right where he left off the previous one. After having a career-best year last campaign, Curry started this new season winning the Player of the Week honors for week #1.

After a series of silent scoring performances, Chef Curry recently erupted for a 50-point magnificent outing against the Hawks on Monday night. And followed his historic night with a 25-point game in a huge 123-110 win over the Timberwolves.

50 points for number 30.

“Stephen Curry can really steal the ball at midcourt and then pull up from 40 feet”: Steve Kerr

Amid his sensational start, coach Steve Kerr had some huge compliments for his 13-year veteran. It’s not like seeing Steph play like his crazy usual self is something new for Kerr, yet the Warriors MVP never fails to mesmerize his head coach.

Recently, Kerr hilariously revealed how coaches from his playing era would have a heart attack watching the 7-time All-Star shoot out of his mind. The 8-time champion further added:

“He was taking shots that — in my basketball blood — every coach I ever had would have a heart attack watching those shots. I had to get over what was instilled in my brain about what was a good shot and what was a bad shot. With Steph, you have to understand, part of what makes him so powerful is that he’s going to steal the ball at midcourt and pull up from 40 feet.”

Steph has been absolutely incredible so far. Curry has been putting up some MVP-type numbers, averaging 27.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Clearly, the sharpshooter is showing no sign of slowing down any time soon. As far as Steph keeps playing on this incredible form, the Warriors will continue to perform well.