“Lonzo Ball has found his basketball heaven in Chicago, away from LaVar Ball”: Skip Bayless talks about the CEO of the Big Baller Brand being the biggest hurdle in the Bulls point guard’s career

The drastic change between the Lonzo Ball of Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls with less interference from LaVar Ball.

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Lonzo Ball in 2017 as the second overall pick having the highest of hopes. Lonzo came to the Lakers when he was already a hero in LA. He played at Chino Hills High School and UCLA.

Despite having a great college career, winning multiple awards, like NCCA assists leader, Naismith prep player of the year, Mr. Basketball USA, Lonzo was known more for his father’s antics in the media.

LaVar Ball had begun promoting the eldest of his sons even before he got drafted. The businessman introduced the brand Big Baller Brand, started his league named “JBA”, and filmed a reality show, Baller in the family.

Although his kid never needed his nasty promotion schemes, LaVar never let Lonzo decide anything on his own. Lonzo didn’t even sign with any of the major apparel companies to represent their own brand. And the bad quality of BBB’s products led to the injuries he suffered in his time with the Lakers.

After getting drafted by the Lakers, Lonzo was under huge pressure. Not just because he was a new guard of the team where Kobe Bryant played throughout his career and had retired just a year ago. But because of the hype his father created around him, calling him better than Stephen Curry.

Lonzo Ball has finally found home in Chicago far from his father.

Skip Bayless, Fox Sports’ basketball analyst who is rarely on point like LaVar Ball himself, remembers the time when Lonzo was struggling because of the hype his father created.

In my life, I’ve never seen a rookie get a target painted on his back any bigger than LaVar painted on Lonzo. Despite that, he has now found his basketball heaven in Chicago. More @Undisputed, now on FS1

pic.twitter.com/ZmyQVo2BKm — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 16, 2021

Lonzo never averaged above 12-points in his first three years in the league. But after his parting ways with BBB Lonzo averaged a career-high 14.6 points with the Pelicans last season. Making over 41% of his field-goal attempts and 37% from the perimeter, also career-best, while doing extremely well on the defense.

Lonzo Ball has improved his 3-point shooting in every single season of his career. 30.5 — 2017-18 season

32.9 — 2018-19 season

37.5 — 2019-20 season

37.8 — 2020-21 season

44.4 — 2021-22 season pic.twitter.com/pIiF2yx9dJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2021

As a reward, he signed a 4-year, $80 million contract with the Bulls. He’s the primary handler for his new team which is full of players, who can create their own shots. Still, Lonzo is looking pretty creative averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.9 steals. He is playing much better basketball than these stats show. The bulls have a 10-4 record and are second in the Eastern Conference.

Lonzo recently had his moment when he returned to the Lakers, making his former team rethink that they should have made a move for him instead of Russell Westbrook in the offseason.

Lonzo Ball lit up the Lakers 🔥 27 Points

10/13 Shooting

8 Assists

7 Threes

7 Rebounds

2 Steals @ZO2_ is shooting 44.4% from three this seasonpic.twitter.com/syjAKINVYF — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 16, 2021

Like his younger brother LaMelo, Lonzo is playing far better basketball with less interference from his father and his antics. He’s got to maintain this situation if he wants to succeed with the Bulls.