“Lonzo Ball is really playing like the best defensive point guard in history!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Bulls star for being on track to achieve a defensive feat no PG has ever done before

Lonzo Ball, currently averaging 1.8 steals and 1 block per game, is on track to become the only point guard in NBA history to average 1.5 steals and 1 block for an entire season.

Lonzo Ball is one of the top-most two-way stars currently in the league. The Bulls guard has the ability to go on a scoring rampage, while dishing out accurate passes to his teammates, shooting at high efficiency from the field & beyond the arch, and managed to shut down the opponent’s best player on the defensive end.

The 2nd pick of the 2017 Draft had an incredible performance in Chicago’s recent 113-118 win over the Rockets. Lonza was one of the six Bulls players to score in double digits. And apart from scoring 19 points on an outstanding 50/44.4/100 shooting splits, the eldest Ball brother put up 8 assists, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, and a block, finishing with a game-best +/- of +17.

NBA Twitter applauds Lonzo Ball for being on track to achieve a defensive feat no PG has achieved before

Ball has currently been averaging 1.8 steals and a block this season. The 6-foot-6 guard is on track to become the first point guard in NBA history to average 1.5 steals and 1 block throughout the course of the season.

1 BLK He is averaging 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks this season. No other point guard in NBA history has ever averaged 1.5s/1b for the entire season. pic.twitter.com/gp7zyKoMli — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 21, 2021

As soon as the stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

That’s my guy pic.twitter.com/i4CFBXbSya — The Chicago Kid (@9tailsforDorian) December 21, 2021

Glad he is on a team that is thankful for him pic.twitter.com/vR4SWBv6H9 — Rust (@wustdontmiss) December 21, 2021

Such a solid all around performance by @ZO2_ pic.twitter.com/JnXhi9JLmD — K.L. Brown, CEO of Sweat Box (@sweatboxprogram) December 21, 2021

Zo is currently one of the major reasons behind the Bulls’ successes this year. Averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, the 24-year-old is shooting a career-best 41.8% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc.