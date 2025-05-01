“Look at Nikola Jokic”: Shannon Sharpe Explains Why European Players Turn Lack of Ability Into Distinct Playing Style

Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles in the second half against the LA Clippers during game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets are filled to the brim with exciting young talent, but these playoffs have made it clear who the team’s best player is. Alperen Sengun has done it all for the Rockets throughout the first five games of their grinding matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Even when the fourth-year center isn’t scoring, he’s always making an impact on the court.

If not for Sengun’s multifaceted skill set and craftiness, the Warriors would likely have dispatched the Rockets by now. Instead, this up-and-coming Houston squad forced a Game 6 in dominant fashion. This prompted Shannon Sharpe to discuss the effect European players, especially bigs, have on the rest of their team.

Unlike in the United States, where athletes are trying to put up the flashiest stats possible in hopes of getting recognized, European players are taught a team-oriented game from the beginning. Rather than their first thought being how they can score, European athletes immediately consider if one of their teammates has a more effective look.

“And the thing is, them European players, them European bigs, they play this way,” Sharpe said on Nightcap. “Look at [Nikola] Jokic.” Joe Johnson echoed the Denver Broncos legend: “Yeah, they grew up like this. They were taught this at a young age.”

Sharpe then explained why players from this area of the world play the way they do. “It’s because they don’t have the athleticism. They can’t elevate over nobody,” the Hall of Fame tight end said. “So they’re not relying on God-given ability. They gonna make the right pass. They going to back cut, they going to screen … Most of the European bigs, they got tremendous footwork.”

Johnson pointed out that overseas players practice much more than they play. In the United States, it’s not uncommon to see players put together a roster that’s never played together before for a tournament the next day. The focus is on the games and the talent. Meanwhile, many European players have been playing together since they were children.

There’s undoubtedly some truth to Sharpe’s reasoning. Both Jokic and Sengun are very rarely seen elevating over the rim, instead using their strength, footwork and court vision to dominate without ever jumping too far off the ground. It’s not always the most exciting production, but it is effective, as evidenced by The Joker’s three MVP awards.

Other top European talents, including Luka Doncic and Domantas Sabonis, operate similarly. Both are premier playmakers and crafty scorers, despite playing completely different positions. But there are simply some skills that are more effectively taught overseas that don’t catch on until later in the United States.

European talents have been competing in the NBA for decades, but the league has truly experienced a renaissance over the last decade. The NBA possesses the most complete European talent it’s ever had in league history. Considering the immense amount of talent that comes in from outside the US every year, basketball won’t be shifting away from being a global game anytime soon.