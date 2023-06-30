“Look at the Teams LeBron James Has Carried”: Draymond Green Snubbing Michael Jordan for ‘The King’ Resurfaces Amidst $100 Million Demand

Draymond Green’s legacy will forever be etched as an exceptional defensive force, combining unrivaled prowess against some of the biggest names with his unwavering leadership on the court. In the four championships that the Golden State Warriors have won, Green was one of the three most important pieces on the team. However, according to recent reports, the power forward has declined the $27.6 million player option from the Warriors to enter the free agency. Despite the fact that there is little to no chance that Dray would leave Dubs for other teams, his name is being associated with Los Angeles Lakers. Moreover, considering the close relationship that Draymond Green and Lakers star LeBron James share, the move seems more realistic to fans.

In a recent turn of events, while he has declined the player option, Green is expecting a long-term deal of at least $100 million. LeBron’s former teammate Iman Shumpert also said that Green deserved his demanded contract for the effect he has on the team off and on the court. There is no doubt that the Warriors would love to have Draymond back on the roster, however, the price that the 33-year-old is asking might be too much for the organization. Perhaps, Chris Paul joining the Warriors might also have to do with new developments surrounding Green. As the speculation around Dray’s potential move to the Lakers intensifies, his recent admiration for LeBron could be seen as a subtle indication of a potential alliance.

Draymond Green louds LeBron James as the NBA GOAT over Michael Jordan

In an episode of “Throwing Bones” on Uninterrupted, Green picked LeBron James as his GOAT over Michael Jordan. According to Green, the four-time NBA champion has achieved and done things that no other player has ever done it. Green added that James has carried teams to the NBA finals which were not even playoff worthy. Moreover, he beat the 73-win Warriors in the NBA finals, which was the best team assembled, as per Green. He also added that nobody can do what LeBron does on the court.

“When you look at the teams that Bron has carried to championships or carried to the Finals. MJ didn’t beat the greatest team ever assembled, nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year. You look at the skillset that Bron has. There’s nobody that has ever played the game of basketball that can do what LeBron James does on a basketball court. Nobody.”

Draymond is a close friend of LeBron James, and his recent praise might not surprise many of the fans.

Charles Barkley roasts Draymond saying the Warriors player is jobless

When it comes to roasting in the best possible way, you can trust Charles Barkley to do an excellent job. Amidst the reports of Draymond Green declining the player option, Charles took his moment and hilariously roasted Green for not having a job. “You know Draymond talk a lot for a guy who ain’t got no job. He ain’t got no job. He should be nice to me,” remarked Barkley. Alluding to the trade destinations, Chuck added, “Yeah, Dray you going to Detroit on a red eye tonight or you going back to the Bay?”

While the NBA legend was roasting the Warriors star during “The Match”, Green was seen laughing his heart out on the side. Clearly, it was all fun for him.