“Draymond Green Talk a Lot for a Guy That Ain’t Got a Job!”: Charles Barkley Roasts ‘Free Agent’ After Declining $27,586,225 Player Option

Draymond Green has been making headlines regularly after he declined his $27,586,225 player option with the Golden State Warriors earlier this month. Green is set to become a free agent on June 30, as a result. Even though NBA insiders have reported a strong possibility of the veteran defender returning to the Warriors for the 2023-24 season, the basketball media has been riddled with trade rumors speculating Green’s potential options as a free agent. Amid all the noise of his departure from the Dubs dynasty, Green has pulled up to support his teammates, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, in the ongoing ‘The Match’ contest at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. However, the four-time NBA champion ended up getting roasted by Charles Barkley during the live TNT broadcast of the event.

Advertisement

Charles Barkley and Draymond Green have a history of trolling each other on national television. They had normalized trading jibes ever since Green’s stint with TNT a few years ago. After that, Barkley has constantly roasted Green for his scoring limitations. On the other hand, the Dubs veteran has never hesitated to retaliate, especially after the Bay side won the 2022 NBA Championship. However, it seems like the Round Mound of Rebound currently has the upper hand in the contest as Green stands at the crossroads of free agency.

Advertisement

Charles Barkley roasts Draymond Green during the TNT broadcast of ‘The Match’

The 12-hole scramble face-off between the NFL duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and the NBA duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson has heated up as both sides look to get into winning ways this offseason. The presence of Draymond Green in the mix has definitely helped to boost the morale of the Splash brothers. It has also led to some hilarious banter on the greens.

However, the inclusion of the star TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley into the equation took the entertainment to a whole new level. Barkley straightaway decided to roast a mic’ed up Draymond Green for being unemployed at the moment. “You know Draymond talk a lot for a guy who ain’t got no job. He ain’t got no job. He should be nice to me,” Barkley said, during the live broadcast.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hoops_bot/status/1674566937739943936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Yeah, Dray you going to Detroit on a red eye tonight or you going back to the Bay?” he added, as the entire crew burst into laughter. Green seemed to enjoy the jibes as well as he could barely contain his laughter. It’s very clear from Green’s demeanor that he’s here today to have fun.

What free agency entails for Draymond?

There seemed to be a consensus that Green opting out of his player option didn’t necessarily confirm his departure from the Warriors. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski further bolstered the idea by reporting that the Dubs are keen to re-sign the important member of their dynasty.

Advertisement

However, nothing is set in stone yet, especially with the California side facing issues with their rigid cap space. The Warriors are set to face a lot in luxury tax with the burden of paying out several huge contracts, which might pose issues for them as the new CBA slowly kicks in. Therefore, reports have been suggesting a lot of sign-and-trade deals for Green with teams like Detroit, Miami and Portland.

It’s still too early to be definitive about anything. However, the Jordan Poole-Chris Paul trade did seem to prepare the groundwork for the return of Draymond Green.