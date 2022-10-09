“No Woman Has Ever Eaten My A**”: Stephen A. Smith Profusely Denies Risque S*xual Rumors Following Jake Paul Interview

Stephen A. Smith firmly addresses his comments about getting his a** eaten while getting interviewed by Jake Paul.

Stephen A. Smith isn’t one to shy away from making controversial statements. His job as an analyst on ESPN requires him to make headlines almost every single time he gets on air so this is quite understandable.

Everything from his comments on the Ray Rice situation to him making seemingly racist comments towards Shohei Ohtani, Smith has stirred the pot far too many times to count. Most recently, he was interviewed by Jake Paul and his girlfriend, resulting in some incredibly revealing comments made by him.

When asked a profane question about his s*x life while getting interviewed, SAS replied with ‘no comment’. This led to thousands of people online poking fun at him for, according to them, confirming the rumors by not giving a comment.

Stephen A. Smith clears the air over his comments on Jake Paul’s show.

Amidst all of the rumors, Stephen A. Smith finally took to Twitter to say that no woman has ever ‘eaten his a**’. He would go on to shame a man who reportedly pulled out a camera on him at Disneyland and asked him to confirm the rumors while being taped.

Please y’all. Never happened in my life; never will. No woman has ever done that to me. Just silly. Lesson learned! Here is what’s not silly: some dude w/ his camera on yelling that at me in front of a bunch of CHILDREN at DisneyWorld yesterday. We’ve lost our way, perps!#SAD https://t.co/U75uSoeIcy — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 9, 2022

While this is quite the humorous meme, fans have taken it too far if Stephen’s Disneyland story checks out. With children all around him in such as area, asking such a profane question is ill advised to say the least.

Despite him clearing the air however, fans are still questioning him on the topic, claiming they don’t believe him while others ask him to not address such type of comments.

What does Stephen A. Smith think about Jake Paul’s boxing?

While on the BS w/ Jake Paul show, the Youtuber turned boxer asked the analyst quite frankly what he thought of his boxing skills. Stephen A. Smith would go on to say that he believes he’s a great boxer. However, he has the same problem with him as everybody else does:

Smith believes Paul should fight people who aren’t basketball players or UFC strikers out of their prime. He needs to fit people on his level because according to him, Paul is in an echelon much higher than them.

