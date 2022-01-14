“Bulls are going to be a tough team to beat in a 7 game series” : Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson II picks the wrong game to credit the Chicago Bulls as they get blown out by Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

Allen Robinson II talks about the potential of facing the Chicago Bulls in a 7 game series.

Bulls are going to be a tough team to beat in a 7 game series — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) January 13, 2022

Allen Robinson made the rounds in NBA circles when awaiting his free agent future in the NFL, it appeared he had taken on a new gig: NBA insider. The 27-year-old wide receiver claimed to have information about the future landing spot of Andre Drummond. The former Cleveland Cavaliers center has been on the trading block for most of the 2020-21 season and hasn’t played in a game since Feb. 12. He tweeted out :

Per sources, Andre Drummond will be signing with the nets. They get some reinforcement on the defensive end and the glass. Look for them to still be active around the trade deadline lol — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 9, 2021

It turned out Robinson’s tweet wasn’t true and Drummond went on to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Nets got LaMarcus Aldridge.

Also Read : NBA star Devin Booker is the latest victim as Ava Louise tries to milk the fame she got from the Antonio Brown saga.

Allen Robinson thinks the Bulls are a tough matchup in a 7 game series

Tuesday Night’s game b/w the Bulls and Nets was relatively close for the most part. This was the 3rd game played between the top two seeds in the eastern conference and coming into game 3, the Bulls had a 2-0 advantage in their matchup. But this game was different. This game had something the other 2 didn’t. Kyrie Irving played for Brooklyn after missing the first 2 matchups, because of his refusal to get vaccinated.

Nets Big 3 just vibing after the blowout win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/76Asd6B8GQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2022

Irving wasn’t even that good in this game as he finished with just 9 points in 24 mins of action. It was James Harden and Kevin Durant who did the damage. Both scored on absurd efficiency and took over late in the 3rd quarter to make the game out of reach for Chicago. Demar DeRozan who’s had an MVP caliber season, scoring at incredible efficiency, had a great first half.

Although, the 2nd half was a different story. Demar was a shell of himself while Lavine did the brunt of the scoring in a losing effort. The Bulls lost in a blow out fashion to their eastern conference rivals and we haven’t heard from Allen Robison since. Jokes aside, Robinson is right. No one wants to play this Bulls team in the playoffs and it’ll be hard to win a 7 game series against the No. 1 seed in the East.

Also Read : Tom Brady goes against head coach Bruce Arians to secure bonus money for teammate Rob Gronkowski by giving him one final pass.