“Every Game Is a Statement Now On”: Victor Wembanyama Addresses Rookie of the Month Snub to Chet Holmgren, All-Star Voting After 27–9 Night

The San Antonio Spurs lost a close 121-125 game to the Milwaukee Bucks. Yet, the silver lining to the heartbreaking loss was Victor Wembanyama’s stellar performance. Putting up 27 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocks, 1 assist, and 1 steal on 55% field goal percentage, Wemby was able to achieve all that in just 26 minutes of playing time on the court. After the game, Victor Wembanyama sat down with the media to talk about the game and showed an elite mentality for the accolades that are at stake.

Advertisement

When asked if the All-Star voting and the Rookie of the Month results fueled his performance tonight, Wembanyama said,

“Of course, I’m dedicated. And I know, at the end of the day, I’m going to get what I deserve. And every game is a statement from now on.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HectorLedesmaTV/status/1743121444089782382?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Though the San Antonio Spurs have the worst record in the West now, the future of the franchise is quite bright, all due to Victor Wembanyama. The French seven-footer has already been leading his team in various stats but his statement above sounded like a warning to the rest of the league.

According to NBA Insider Brett Siegel, Victor Wembanyama was one of the players who was considered for the Rookie of the Month award. However, in the end, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren was able to edge past him for the honours.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrettSiegelNBA/status/1743007700374446186?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even though Victor Wembanyama did not win the Rookie of the Month award, he is still at the seventh spot in All-Star voting for Western Conference frontcourt.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1742969605767811224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Wemby is not only a spot above Chet Holmgren but is even ahead of three-time All-Star and the 2016 Rookie of the Year, Karl Anthony-Towns.

Victor Wembanyama may flip the switch soon

Victor Wembanyama’s performance against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks was a sight to see. The amount of points he had in such a short period on the floor just goes to show the ability that Wemby possesses to score in bunches at will.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1743089251145613663?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He had one highlight play after another, dunking the ball over defenders, schooling Bucks’ defense and even getting the best of The Greek Freak at times.

As for the Rookie of the Year ladder, the two main contestants have been Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama. In fact, the two keep trading places between the first and second spot every other week.

Given how the Spurs’ offense and head coach Gregg Popovich’s system functions, it may be fair to say that fans have barely seen the full wrath of the French giant so far. So, if Wembanyama were to take over games and call his own shots on the floor, there is a solid chance that he may very well run away with the Rookie of the Year voting by a huge margin.

Although, there are plenty of games left in the season and by the looks of it, Wembanyama is only getting warmed up. Let’s see what the number one pick has in store for fans in the coming months.