“Michael Jordan, I Beat Your A**”: Isiah Thomas is Shockingly Backed By Shaquille O’Neal in Sizzling Hot Take

Shaquille O’Neal has been on a streak of posting all the things that make him feel a certain way on his Instagram. And admittedly, it has been an entertaining stretch. After all, there aren’t many things that provide a bigger window into the mind of the 7-footer. Shaq may be best known for his time in the NBA, however, you’d be sorely mistaken if you believed all he posts about is basketball.

Far from it actually. The man posts about so many different things, it’ll have you more confused than a homeless man under house arrest. The man even hypocritically dissed Jake Paul for his recent crypto scandal.

However, we aren’t here for one of those stories. No, no, no, this is yet another basketball anecdote, and apparently one that the Big Diesel highly approves of.

Isiah Thomas talks his talk about Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas has long been a bit of a pariah within the confines of the NBA community due to how much he is disliked by other NBA greats. After all, you can’t beat and beat your rivals (basically, they played far too roughly, and won championships doing it), and expect anyone to like you.

However, it has gone a bit too far over the years. While everyone acknowledges that he is an all-time great, everyone seems to forget his name when it comes to rankings of any kind. And due to this, the man has often been considered to be far below the levels of so many peers. But recently, Thomas decided to spit some serious facts, something you can take a look at, in the Instagram post below.

How did Shaquille O’Neal react to this? Well, the thing is, he is said to be on good terms will Jordan, Johnson, and Bird. So, you wouldn’t think he agrees with this one an awful lot. But, as it turns out, reality couldn’t be more different.

How did Shaquille O’Neal react to Isiah Thomas’s comments?

As we put it earlier, Shaquille O’Neal was pretty darn supportive of this whole ordeal. In fact, if you don’t believe us, take a look at the image in the tweet below.

It is unclear why O’Neal would go against his friends to side with Thomas. But perhaps, after his most dominant player ever title has started to come into question, he understands how the Pistons legend feels. Then again, that’s nothing more than speculation.