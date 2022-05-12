“Hasn’t even been 4 years and Luka Doncic has lost over $160,000”: Mavericks superstar has paid a hefty bill from paying out his technical fouls since 2018

Luka Doncic has lost well over $160,000 in mere technical foul fines ever since being drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018.

Luka Doncic has the potential to be one of the greatest players to have stepped foot on NBA hardwood. From a pure talent standpoint, he’s already established himself as one of the greatest European players of all time, with him being a multiple time All-Star and member an All-NBA team.

Doncic cross yet another milestone this 2022 NBA season and that would be getting out of the first round of the Playoffs. Sullied by two straight losses to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round in 2020 and 2021, Luka is giving Chris Paul and the defending Western Conference Champs a run for their money as he takes them back to Dallas for Game 6.

This series hasn’t been without its flare-ups as any series with Luka Doncic is bound to have altercations sprinkled throughout. Seems as though a budding rivalry between him and Devin Booker is in order as the two have been jawing back-and-forth all series long.

Anyone who knows Luka knows that he loves the ‘game within a game’. This however, has cost him quite a lot of money.

Luka Doncic has lost a lot of money in fines.

Luka Doncic arguing with referees on calls they make had become such a problem that he actually addressed this earlier this season, saying he will try to curb this habit of his. This unfortunately didn’t happen as Doncic was extremely close to being handed a one-game suspension in the 2022 regular season.

This season alone, Doncic racked up $45,000 in techs with a total of 15. He’s also been dealt one in the Playoffs as well during Game 4 which resulted in another $2,000 lost. In total, in the 4 years that Luka has been in the league, he’s given the league $169,000 by paying off his fines.

It hasn’t even been 4 years for Luka Doncic in the league, and he’s already paid fines worth $169K out of his total $32 Million earnings!https://t.co/11o3U9hlwE pic.twitter.com/7MRdO2Qg3m — Spam (@warriors4ly) May 12, 2022

The Slovenian prodigy is current on his rookie contract that pays out a little over $10 million at the end of this season. He did however, sign a 5-year, super-max extension last offseason worth $207 million. So, it’s safe to say that Luka arguing over his calls won’t exactly put a dent in his wallet going forward.