“Got My Popcorn Ready Nephew!”: LeBron James’ Son Bronny’s Impending USC Debut Has Allen Iverson Hyped

The basketball royalty of LeBron James is set to continue with Bronny James entering his college basketball years. With a potential debut for the USC Trojans on the cards, the NBA world awaits his return to the floor. Interestingly, the basketball legend, Allen Iverson, is no exception as he dedicated a heartfelt message to his 19-year-old “nephew”.

AI took to Instagram to pay respect to the youngster’s hard-fought journey till now. Bronny’s anticipated big occasion alongside his resilience also excited the 2001 MVP. Thus, Iverson wrote, “I’m a fan of you and your journey. I’m inspired by your resiliency! Can’t wait to see you rock out l got my popcorn ready nephew!”.

The 48-year-old’s post included a training clip of the teenager where the latter showcased his basketball prowess. The oldest child of LeBron was seen practicing catch-and-shoot and off-the-movement three-pointers from the wing and the corner. Soon after that, the younger James also honed his layup skills during the team workout.

This further confirmed how his college basketball debut might take place in a couple of days as the team’s head coach mentioned the same. After Bronny’s pre-game workout ahead of the match against Seton Hall, Andy Enfield declared, “He’ll be out there hopefully pretty soon”.

These are indications of great times after his cardiac arrest scare in July which nearly put his basketball career in jeopardy. After receiving a green light regarding continuation, his comeback on the court marks an exciting period for the lovers of the game. For Bronny though, the future does not become easier.

The obstacle to sharing a dressing room with LeBron James

LeBron has been vocal about the possibility of being in the same NBA team with his oldest son for years now. This dynamic made the 2024 NBA draft one of the most looked forward to for quite some time. With Bronny starting his collegiate year, all eyes are set to be on him for that reason.

Standing at 6’3, his gameplay is different from his father’s younger days as a rising star. The USC shooting guard’s prowess lies in long-range shooting, game-reading, and defending. In fact, ESPN projected him to become a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft because of his perimeter-defending skills.

Long before that though, his college basketball team will require those attributes. Currently lingering at 5th in Pac-12, the team has a 4-2 overall record after their recent loss. Bronny will certainly look to change it for the better as the world of basketball hopes for a prosperous future.