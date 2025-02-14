“Looking Like Ben Simmons”: Shaquille O’Neal Roasted Joel Embiid on Shaqtin’ A Fool for Blunder vs Raptors

‘Shaqtin’ A Fool’ moments on the court can bring embarrassment to athletes. Whenever someone is spotted on the NBA court with a gaffe or a blooper, Shaquille O’Neal and the TNT crew compile them with hilarious editing and commentary for the ‘Shaqtin’ A Fool’ segment on NBA on TNT.

This week, the top spot on Shaqtin’ A Fool was reserved for Joel Embiid for his blunder against the Raptors. In the featured clip, Embiid can be seen receiving a pass just outside of the three-point line. When he got possession of the ball, every player from the Raptors team was at least 10 feet away from him.

Despite getting such an open look and a golden opportunity to score, Embiid refused to shoot and charged ahead with the ball. He ended up losing possession, making it a near-perfect clip for Shaqtin’ A Fool.

Shaq said, “Joel Embiid, looking like Ben Simmons on this wide-open shot.”

The big fella made fun of his lack of confidence to shoot the ball, which is reminiscent of Simmons’ 2021 playoff blunder against the Hawks, where he passed an open layup opportunity with only Trae Young approaching him.

"Nothing can hurt right now in Philadelphia, the [Eagles] parade's tomorrow" Chuck isn't worried about Embiid topping this week's #Shaqtin 😂 pic.twitter.com/q0iqFSU3Yd — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) February 14, 2025

Although Simmons is a decent all-around player, his three-point and free-throw shooting numbers are embarrassing for a player of his stature. As per StatMuse, he averages 13.9% from distance and 59.2% from the charity stripe.

The second spot on this week’s Shaqtin’ A Fool was given to P.J. Washington Jr. for his confusing yet hilarious defense against Amen Thompson. On a Rockets possession, Thompson received the ball for a corner three. For some reason, known only to him, Washington Jr. decided to stand at least six feet away from the forward, giving him an open look.

But the moment he shot the ball, Washington Jr. jumped straight up like he had springs in his shoes. Shaq said, “He must’ve studied Chuck’s [Charles Barkley’s] film on defense.”

The rest of the Inside crew also joined in to roast Washington Jr.. Kenny Smith said, “What is that? I’ve never seen that.”

“That is funny. That is a Shaqtin’ A Fool moment,” Ernie Johnson added.

Other features on this week’s Shaqtin’ A Fool were Kevon Looney at #4, and the entire Milwaukee Bucks team at #3 for shooting countless bricks against the Philadelphia 76ers.