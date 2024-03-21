Coach Prime Expresses Interest To Sign Players Of Just Two Positions To Complete His Dream Team During Spring Portal

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 30: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders visits the Thursday Night Football set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks on November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 Seahawks at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169231130052

Coach Prime presented high hopes for the Colorado Buffaloes in his debut season which ended up with a 4-8 below average score. Despite the setbacks, he has continued his efforts to make the Buffs one of the strongest programs in the college football arena. Sailing through, Deion Sanders has expressed two new prospects to strengthen his team ahead of the 2024 season.

The former ‘triple threat’ of the NFL is navigating his coaching stint with utmost ingenuity adding more firepower to his team. Coach Prime who utilized the transfer portal to overhaul the Buffs last year, is looking forward to treading on the same path again. In order to strengthen the Buffs’ defense and offense, Sanders wants linebackers and a running back in the spring portal for the Colorado Buffaloes. A post by the X handle @LJSZN, a CU content creator with a massive 16.3k following, highlighted Sanders’ plan through his tweet.

Coach Prime suffered a setback after the conclusion of a surprisingly under achieving debut season as many important staff members jumped ship. Additionally, prospects like Antwann Hill Jr., a quarterback prospect for the 2025 class de-committed from the program. Others like Danny O’Neil and Jamarice Wilde also looked the other way after the subpar season. Therefore, the portal comes as a blessing for Sanders who might want star players to join him, much like star WR Travis Hunter did.

Coach Prime and His Building Colorado Buffaloes Arsenal

Deion Sanders pledged to paint a new picture for the Colorado Buffalos last year as his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders struggled. His efforts and charisma have yielded some considerable results as the CU football offensive line sees a facelift. In Dec. 2023, Coach Prime welcomed Phil Loadholt as an offensive coach (not the coordinator).

Other weapons added to his arsenal include Jordan Seaton, an offensive tackle who is not only a 5-star prospect but also a close friend of Shedeur Sanders. Sam Hart and Tyler Johnson make to the four-star list in Colorado’s offense, thus bringing more hope for Shedeur Sanders at center.

However, Deion Sanders hasn’t drawn his attention from the defense either. Adding former defensive tackle Warren Sapp in an unnamed but significant capacity, Coach Prime set his best foot forward. His efforts have added Jaylen Wester, a two-star linebacker to the defense. This narrates the need to add more linebackers if the team intends to answer Shedeur Sanders’ 52 sacks last season, this year.