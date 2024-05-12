Anthony Edwards Throwing Chair at Nuggets Fan Resurfaces as Fans Speculate Over Jamal Murray Not Getting Suspended

Jamal Murray was recently fined $100,000 for “throwing multiple objects in the direction of a game official during live play.” However, many people believed that the Denver Nuggets star should have been suspended for putting players at risk. Even though the league has made its final call on the matter, discussions around the topic are still ongoing. A recent report, outlining Adam Silver’s intention behind not suspending Murray has added fuel to this debate.

Advertisement

According to a Heavy.com report, an anonymous executive spilled the beans on what went behind the scenes while coming up with an appropriate penalty for Murray. Allegedly, the executive believes that Silver didn’t want to suspend the Nuggets star to prevent an adverse effect on viewership and ratings.

So he decided to only impose a fine instead. The executive was quoted saying, “We all know what’s going on here. And it’s a bad look. This was about protecting the TV audience for the next game…or games.”

Meanwhile, Nuggets fans have been on a mission to defend Murray not being suspended. Recently, fans dug up a clip from last year’s playoffs where Anthony Edwards could be seen throwing a chair at a Nuggets fan. This was intended to somewhat justify that Murray has been punished fairly by the league.

In the clip, Ant can be seen rushing for the tunnel after missing a crucial three pointer. On his way, the Wolves star picked up a chair, swung it in the air, and almost hit two women who were just innocent bystanders.

Thankfully, he pulled back a little at the last moment and ended up slamming the chair on the ground. Denver fans are using this angle to justify Murray being let off the hook with no suspension.

One fan pointed out that both Joel Embiid and Edwards were not suspended for their recent antics on the court. So, expecting such a harsh punishment for Murray is unfair.

Anthony Edwards wasn’t suspended for his actions

Ant’s frustration in the clip from last year was a result of him missing a buzzer beater three that could have tied the game against the Nuggets. Unfortunately, he missed an important chance and wanted to step off the court as soon as possible. But on his way out, Edwards ended up almost hurting two women with the padded folding chair that he swung in the air.

As careless as this was from the Wolves star, the league only imposed a $50,000 fine on him, “for recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court.” The league has favored the stars of the game in grave situations like this in recent times.