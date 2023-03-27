“Lakers Fans, Show Respect to Me & My Family”: Malik Beasley Calls Out Laker Nation For Bad Comments on Son’s Birthday Post

Mar 14, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts after a three-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As bad as the 2022-23 season has been going for the Los Angeles Lakers, nobody would be surprised if they don’t make it past the first round of the Playoffs. It must be hard on the fans to have two of the greatest players of all time in the NBA on the team for four years and be this bad. But that’s what Lakers fans deserve.

There is no fan base in the NBA that is as pathetic as the ones who support one of the winningest franchises in the league. No players in the Purple and Gold team’s history might have played their entire career without a single incident with fans on social media and even face-to-face.

Having said that, it’s going out of hand with the boom in technology and social media in the past few days. It cannot be tolerable for somebody like Malik Beasley who has not even been in LA for more than a couple of months.

Malik Beasley calls out Lakers fans for making his and his family’s life difficult

It should be embarrassing for anybody to make another person’s life difficult in any way, shape, or form. However, the fans of some sports teams seem to forget some basic human decencies.

It has already happened with Beasley, who just joined the Lakers last month from the Minnesota Timberwolves. And the fans thrashed him for his not-so-decent form on the court on his IG post on his son’s birthday.

Malik Beasley’s pinned comment on his son’s birthday post (IG) pic.twitter.com/lBqoprVnsu — ⁶ (@OVOLakeShow) March 27, 2023

Shameful. This is not rare for players representing Los Angeles.

And now Malik Beasley is asking Lakers fans to leave his family alone. Nothing new for this fanbase. pic.twitter.com/6CsmJlUUxV — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 27, 2023

But the LA side is not the only one with such an awful fanbase

The Celtics, who are the joint-best franchise in the NBA alongside the Lakers, also have a toxic fan base in Boston. They don’t even care much to respect the team’s second-best player, Jaylen Brown.

It was not the first time a star in Boston went through racial abuse, even Kyrie Irving went through it during his time with the Celtics and still does whenever he comes there as an opponent.