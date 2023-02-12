Is Scotty Pippen Jr A Laker? Larsa Pippen’s Son’s Contract Following ‘Controversial’ Malik Beasley Trade

Scotty Pippen Jr is more than just the son of Chicago Bulls legend, Scottie Pippen. Many times, when it comes to players making it to the league after their fathers had done the same, fans believe the only reason he got that chance in the first place was because of their dad. This isn’t the case for Scotty.

While at Vanderbilt from 2019-2022, Pippen Jr showed out in various facets of his game. He was one of the top freshman in the SEC, earning himself All-Freshman team honors in the process. In his final year at Vanderbilt as a junior, he put up 20.4 points per game, 4.5 assists, and 1.9 steals a game.

Despite going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, he would get selected to the Los Angeles Lakers’ G-League affiliate, South Bay Lakers, on a two-contract. He would also play during the Summer League last year alongside Shareef O’Neal, Shaquille O’Neal’s son.

Scotty Pippen Jr and his contract amid Malik Beasley trade

Scotty Pippen Jr gets paid just over $500,000 as a part of his two-way contract with the Lakers. He is required to play a minimum of 30 games in the G-League, meaning the maximum amount of games he can play in the NBA are 52. This 2022-23 season, he’s played merely 6 games, averaging 5.3 minutes of play.

So yes, he is still a Lakers player and could be called up at any time if the organization decides to do so. The reason for why this may be a bit awkward is because of the fact that Rob Pelinka and the front office recently traded for former Minnesota Timberwolves star, Malik Beasley.

Beasley famously had an affair with Larsa Pippen, Scotty Pippen Jr’s mother, back in late 2020 despite having been married and having a child. Now, Beasley and Pippen Jr are on the same team.

Shannon Sharpe on the situation

Shannon Sharpe was very adamant in Scotty Pippen Jr doing one thing and one thing only upon Malik Beasley making his way to the Los Angeles Lakers: demand a trade. According to Sharpe, the circumstances surrounding the two results in no one coming back from it.

Shannon Sharpe says Scotty Pippen Jr. should request a trade from the Lakers so he doesn’t have to play with Malik Beasley, who was fooling around with his mom 💀 pic.twitter.com/qDN8f3vDVh — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 9, 2023

This isn’t as easy as Sharpe makes it sound however as a player of Pippen Jr’s caliber cannot simply ask for a trade. He has no leverage and if he does so and gets granted the trade request, it’s unclear who would want him in the first place after he forced his way out of a situation despite not having proven himself yet.

