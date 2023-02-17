“Malik Beasley Should Just Say ‘Yo Mama’!”: Shaquille O’Neal Reminds Scotty Pippen Jr. of Larsa Pippen’s Escapades

Shaquille O’Neal may not know most players outside of the top 10 in the NBA. However, for some reason, he sure knows all the gossip around them. And for a man who is always looking to send shots at current players, that can possibly be the scariest weapon to ever be in his arsenal.

Now, it is likely that Scotty Pippen Jr. wasn’t even close to Shaq’s radar this season. In fact, due to his lack of impact on the Lakers’ rotation, most fans have probably forgotten he is in the NBA.

However, that’s the difference between Shaq and everyone else. The man may gloss over something for the time being, but he sure as heck never forgets.

And due to some recent events, we don’t think Scotty, and his mother Larsa Pippen are the biggest fans of the trait.

Also Read: Ryan Smith Net Worth: 2023 Utah Jazz Owner’s Age, Education, and More

Shaquille O’Neal tells Malik Beasley to remind Scotty Pippen Jr. about his affair with Larsa Pippen during scrimmages

Shaquille O’Neal can be one of the kinder people in the universe when he wants to.

But, when he wants to go the other way, boy can he do it, as Larsa Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. sourly found out.

Take a look at the tweet below to see what happened.

Shaq on Scotty Pippen Jr. and Malik Beasley being on the same team: “You know what would be messed up? If they started playing one-on-one and [Malik Beasley] hit a jumper in [Pippen Jr’s] face and go ‘Yo momma.’” (via The Big Podcast with Shaq, https://t.co/QwhPu9ISdf) pic.twitter.com/zmsBqjfXUG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 17, 2023

For those unaware, Scotty Pippen Jr’s parents, Larsa Pippen, and Scottie Pippen split up quite some time ago after multiple cheating allegations from both sides. And well, soon after that, Larsa and Malik Beasley decided to go out together.

As you can probably guess, they didn’t last for too long together. However, perhaps even that is just enough to make Scotty Pippen Jr. a certain way.

Still, bringing it up to the world is beyond cruel of Shaquille O’Neal… even if just a little hilarious.

How long did Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen stay together?

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley stayed together for just 5-6 months, dating between late 2020, all the way to April 2021.

Larsa was approximately 46, while Beasley was about 24 at the time.

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook Will Dictate Who Wins This Year!”: Gilbert Arenas Makes Sizzling Hot Take About Former LeBron James Teammate