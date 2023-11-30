“Losing Jordan Poole Hurts Him A Lot”: Stephen Curry’s Unsavory TO Stats Have Gilbert Arenas And Brandon Jennings Theorizing Over Why

Mar 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Like always, Stephen Curry has begun the season by putting up some visually appealing numbers. 16 games into the 2023-2024 campaign, the Golden State Warriors’ leader has been averaging 29.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. However, Curry recording several turnovers has been a grave cause of concern among the Bay Area side’s fans.

Lodging 60 turnovers is alarming. Yes, Steph makes it up with his incredibly efficient shooting, however, 3.8 turnovers per game places him seventh in the league.

On the latest episode of Gibert Arenas’ podcast, the panel had an in-depth discussion about Chef Curry’s disturbing turnover stat. According to Arenas, it has become extremely easy for other teams in the league to read Curry and his passes.

“Some of those passes, by now, people are reading, people are understanding. Defenses are realising like some of his passing antics. Just all of them. They are not really sharp at what they’re doing. We all know, don’t give up on the back door… Little things that they were naturally doing, there’s just miscommunication now,” Arenas explained.

On the other hand, Brandon Jennings is of the opinion that Jordan Poole’s loss has been the main reason behind Steph handling the ball a lot more. More time with the rock in his hands leads to more turnovers.

“Losing Jordan Poole hurt. You gotta do too much. That’s why the ball’s in his hands too much and he’s careless. So, I think just losing Jordan Poole hurts him a lot… Cause that’s 20 points a night. You not getting that,” Jennings said.

Unfortunately, Jennings isn’t spot on with his assessment. With CP3 being added to the roster, Curry tends to play much more without the control of the ball. However, his usage rate being over 30% is understandable as Curry is scoring more than 25% of the team’s total points.

Stephen Curry and co. got knocked out of the In-Season Tournament

The Golden State Warriors had a great shot at qualifying for the knockout stage of the In-Season Tournament. A win by 11 or more points would guarantee them a quarterfinal spot. To begin their clash against the Sacramento Kings, Stephen Curry and co. seemed as though they would comfortably advance.

Due to De’Aaron Fox’s second-half heroics, the Kings stunned the Warriors. Erasing a 24-point lead, Mike Brown’s boys mounted a come-from-the-back 123-124 win to put an end to the GSW’s In-Season Tournament hopes.

The In-Season Tournament exit just exposes Steve Kerr’s boy’s struggles. Apart from the crucial 5-game suspension that Draymond Green suffered, the team has witnessed Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson not play at their usual All-Star level.

With an 8-10 record, the San Francisco side has tumbled down to the 11th spot in the West. Playing their upcoming matchups against the star-studded Los Angeles Clippers, it’ll be interesting to see at what place in the standings the Warriors finish by the end of the week.