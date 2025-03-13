“A Lot of NBA Players Don’t Have Anything”: Shaquille O’Neal Speaks on His Ideology for Running a Successful Business

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Shaquille O’Neal before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest and most dominant basketball players ever to play the game, but he may be even more of a force in the business world. An omnipresent pitchman, Shaq has attached himself to products as diverse as Icy Hot, The General’s car insurance, Papa John’s pizza, and Gold Bond powder, and, as he said in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday, his entire goal is to help companies grow and be successful.

Shaq won four NBA championships during his career—three with the Lakers and one with the Heat—and he brings that same winning mindset to his business partnerships as well.

“Being a sports guy, I have the mentality of, ‘What can I do as a great player to help you win the championship?'” he said.

That collaborative attitude has made Shaq a coveted business partner, and as McAfee pointed out, he doesn’t partner with people unless he believes in them. The results speak for themselves.

Shaq credited his father with instilling in him a love of education and a desire to be successful beyond the basketball court, which is something he wishes more players would emulate.

“I know a lot of NBA players that don’t have anything, so I’m glad that I have the opportunity,” he said.

He also made an interesting revelation that he never knows ahead of time how much he’s making in any of his business deals, because he’d rather make sure he believes in the product first instead of worrying about the monetary aspect. After that, whatever happens, happens.

Shaquille O’Neal is a very smart businessman

It would be easy for someone as ubiquitous as Shaq to be seen as an annoying sellout, but it’s a testament to the way he conducts business and his life off the court that he’s so universally beloved. Shaq’s history of helping people and helping businesses makes him one of the good guys, which probably contributes to his companies’ success.

Case in point: Shaq was promoting his Shaq-A-Licious XL gummy candies on McAfee’s show, and though McAfee said he’s more of a chocolate guy, the sour Shaq gummies were “the best gummies I’ve ever tasted.” Could that be a talk show host helping his guest promote his latest product? Of course, but do I now feel compelled to go buy a bag to find out for myself? Yes, I do.

It’s been almost 26 years since Chris Dudley threw the ball at Shaq after being viciously dunked on, and honestly, it’s difficult to imagine anyone ever getting that mad at Shaq now. That’s why businesses want to work with him and people want the products he’s selling.

Current NBA players take note: This is how you do it.