mobile app bar

Draymond Green Fires Back at Fan’s Hateful ‘You Should Tear Your Achilles’ Comment

Samir Mehdi
Published

follow google news
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) asks for a review after colliding with New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half at Smoothie King Center

Time crunch?
Get all your NBA news here in just 60 words

Draymond Green isn’t the most ‘well liked’ personality the NBA has to offer. Looked at as an antagonist of sorts for some of his shenanigans on the court, he’s gotten himself quite the anti-fanbase. However, he certainly doesn’t deserve the kind of hate one fan in particular sent his way recently.

Green found himself in the ‘argumentative limelight’ yet again following the Warriors 124-106 win over the Pelicans last night. He went back and forth with a fan on the sidelines after heckling him with “Angel Reese” comments repeatedly.

Post-game, Green said, “It was a good joke at first but you can’t keep calling me a woman. I’ve got four kids and one on the way. He got quiet though so it was fine.”

There was no technical fine served to Draymond nor was the fan disciplined in any manner as the exchange was purely verbal and short-lived. Though, if the ref and Brandin Podziemski hadn’t intervened, perhaps it could’ve escalated into something uglier as the fan reportedly goaded Dray into punching him.

Following this mild dust-up, Draymond was assaulted by an insanely unjustified comment on Threads. The online patron wrote, “The day Dray blows out an Achilles will be a beautiful day.”

An incredibly vile thing to put out into the universe. Draymond has had two teammates tear his Achilles (Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson) and so he knows just how much of an arduous and painful trial that is to go through.

In response, he said, “Your parents hate you. What a life.” Simple, short and sweet.

Is Draymond Green unpopular in the realm of the NBA? Perhaps. Does he deserve to be unpopular? Maybe given his history in the league. But, does he deserve to be told that he needs to suffer a potential career-ending injury? Absolutely not. No one does regardless of their past actions.

This wasn’t the only hate comment he got. A much tamer one was a fan telling him he shouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame with 9/7/6 career averages. “Debate it with ya mama and see what answer she comes up with,” said Green in return.

Safe to say that the former DPOY isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Especially when someone seems to be putting a career-altering hex on him.

About the author

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

instagram-icon

Samir Mehdi is a senior strategist for the NBA division at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

Share this article

Don’t miss these