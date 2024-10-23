Nike LeBron 22s: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Debut New Colorways vs Timberwolves

One of the most noticeable things about a player on the basketball court is the shoes they’re wearing. On a night as big as Opening Night, LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not disappoint fans with their sneaker game. The Lakers superstars rocked different colorways of the unreleased(for the general public) Nike LeBron 22s.

Both James and Davis were debuting new colorways of the LeBron 22s.

LeBron James’ sneakers had a predominantly orange color scheme with a sky-bluish hue.

LeBron James begins Season 22 in the Nike LeBron 22 pic.twitter.com/ME0cejs3uB — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Davis rocked a pair of purple LeBron 22s. They had a vibrant purple base with neon green laces and a multicolor feel on the Nike swoosh.

Anthony Davis had this new LeBron 22 on tonight https://t.co/PxLg7HbeGI pic.twitter.com/j0wb9rph4k — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 23, 2024

However, this is not the first time we’ve seen James rock the 22s. James unveiled two colorways of LeBron 22s during the Gold Medal game at the Paris Olympics in August. One pair was fittingly dipped in gold, while the other had multiple hues of blue.

This is the third straight season when Anthony Davis is donning the Nike LeBrons. He switched from Kobes to LeBron 20s during the 2021-22 season, while wearing LeBron 21s throughout the 2023-24 campaign. The Brow also wore Nike LeBron 21s during the Paris Olympics.

The LeBron 22s will be released on November 1 at Nike.com and selected stores of the brand. On November 1, Nike is releasing the “Crown Jewel” colorway of the LeBron 22s.

The upper half of the sneakers have a white color scheme, the rest of the shoe is made of Volt Glow(greenish), Medium Ash(blackish), Hot Lava(reddish), and Wolf Grey color contrasts.

As of now, there is no set date for the release of other colorways, but we can expect them to steadily hit the Nike stores in a few months at the retail price of $180.

LeBron 22s continue the technological evolution of the shoe line. They are designed to withstand the weight of big men while also providing a comfort level to perform guard-like movements. The sole unit is embedded with the Cushion 2.0 foam which ensures durability along with peak performance.

Meanwhile, the Zoom technology in tandem with the foam enables smooth landing from both the heel and the forefoot. While these shoes are crafted to accommodate LeBron James’ playing style, they can benefit Anthony Davis because of their ability to absorb a ton of pressure.

Last season, Davis played a career-high 76 games when he wore Nike LeBron 21s. AD would hope to achieve a similar number this season and the LeBron 22s seem to be the perfect answer for that.