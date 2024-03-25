“Winning an NBA Championship in His 3rd NBA Season”: Dwyane Wade Emphatically Highlights Underrated Ring

Miami Heat’s 2006 title run was one for the ages. Shaquille O’Neal had just left Kobe Bryant and the Lakers and vengeance was all the Big Fella wanted. Miami did have a talented young guard from Marquette by the name of Dwayne Wade, who would end up becoming Miami’s franchise player in their first-ever Championship win. Almost two decades later, Wade recently took to his Instagram to remind the world of his 2006 run with Miami, which he achieved in his very third year in the league.

Of all the Championships that Wade was a part of, none quite compared to the 2006 Championship. The Flash was just in his third year when he led Miami to its first Championship. Wade, who was the youngest starter on the team, would lead the squad in points, assists, and steals, proving to be too much for his opponents during the playoffs.

But Wade’s best performance would come in the Finals, where the 22-year-old would secure the Finals MVP award over four-time Champion Shaquille O’Neal. But Wade truly deserved the award, after averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.7 steals and over a block a game in the series. In the finals, the Heat would take care of the Dallas Mavericks in just 6 games, as Wade would ascend to superstar status in the league.

Recently, Wade reminded the world of his 2006 run with Miami by sharing a post from @amazehoops, which highlighted the surprising performance from one of the league’s youngest Finals MVPs. The post from the Instagram channel had a picture of D-Wade with the Larry O’Brien trophy with the caption, “Dwayne Wade winning an NBA Championship in his 3rd NBA season as the best player on the team…does not get spoken on enough.”

Wade managed to achieve a Herculean task, leading his team to a Championship before anyone else in his draft. Even the No.1 pick, LeBron James would have to wait till 2012 to win his first Championship and would need Wade’s assistance to secure the same.

Shaq let Wade take charge in 2006

Shaquille O’Neal was considered somewhat of an “alpha dog” during his playing days. O’Neal always loved being the top-dog, and didn’t take kindly to his authority being challenged by others. But in 2004, after signing with the Miami Heat, the Big Fella would swallow his pride and allow Wade to lead Miami. The following season, Miami would look untouchable, as Wade and Shaq would seem to be in perfect sync.

This shift in attitude from O’Neal would help in catapulting the Heat into title contention status, as Wade got more space to operate on the floor. O’Neal’s final act of respect would come during the 2006 Finals ceremony, where he handed the Finals MVP trophy to Dwayne Wade. A gesture which signified his gratitude toward Wade, as the youngster helped the big man secure his final championship.