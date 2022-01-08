“Now that Trae Young has surpassed Wilkins, is it right to call him the best player in Hawks history?!”: NBA Twitter applauds the 23-year-old for setting a new franchise record with 17 straight 25-point games

Trae Young puts up 25 points and 14 assists in the Hawks’ 134-118 loss against the Lakers. He now breaks Dominique Wilkins’ 35-year-old franchise record with 17 consecutive 25-point games.

Amid a sensational and illustrious campaign, Trae Young has just achieved something no one in the history of the Atlanta Hawks franchise has ever done. During the Hawks-Lakers clash at the Crypto.com Arena, Ice Trae had a huge night, putting up a 25-point, 14-rebounds, and 9-rebounds near triple-double in the 134-118 loss.

Recording his 17th straight 25-point game, Young has now set an impressive franchise record, surpassing legend Dominique Wilkins for the longest streak of 25-point games in Hawks history. During this 17 game period, the shifty guard averaged a staggering 30.1 points, 10.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds.

Trae Young has scored 25 points in each of his last 17 games, dating back to November 22nd. That breaks a tie with Dominique Wilkins for the longest streak of 25-point games in Hawks franchise history. pic.twitter.com/HlzwLe8PS1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 8, 2022

Recently putting up a historic 56-point double-double performance, Young now leads the NBA with 14 25+ points and 10+ assists games this season, 9 more than the 2nd player on the list (James Harden and Luka Doncic tied with 5). And with 61 such games in his young career, the All-Star has even surpassed Dwayne Wade to be placed 13th on the all-time list. With 2 more 25/10 games, Trae will boost up to the 11th spot on the list leaving Stephon Mabury and Deron Williams behind.

NBA Twitter reacts as Trae Young achieves a historic franchise feat

Unfortunately, Young did commit 9 turnovers along with his 25 points and 14 assists. However, that didn’t stop NBA Twitter from applauding the 23-year-old for accomplishing the special achievement.

My boy finna get snubbed from All NBA because his team sucks https://t.co/HI3Vh4Qa9p pic.twitter.com/LtltvDyK5x — Realist In It 🐍 (@1OfDaRealist) January 8, 2022

Unguardable. He’s the best PG in the league — LeGOAT Fan ➐ (@hayescarroll_) January 8, 2022

Trae Young has been damn near 30 and 10 a night since his 2nd year in the league. No other PG came out the gate putting up these numbers. Pure skill, aggression and craft. pic.twitter.com/9vfh0R0neY — Ball Don’t Stop (@balldontstop) January 8, 2022

The Atlanta Hawks have currently fallen down to the #12 seed of the Eastern Conference. However, looking at the way Young has been balling all season long, it won’t be surprising to see Nate McMillan’s boys make a playoffs push.

Trae Young has been having an All-NBA kind of season, being the only guard to be in the top 3 in points (28.3) as well as assists (9.6). With 862,878 votes, Trae is trailing only DeMar DeRozan and James Harden as the third-highest vote-getter among all the Eastern Conference guards.