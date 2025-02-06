Lou Williams Initially “Weirded Out” by Jimmy Butler’s Warriors Fit but Believes He Will Be Impactful

All the talk regarding the Jimmy Butler trade saga indicated the Heat star would become a member of the Phoenix Suns. Instead, the Warriors swept in to complete a trade, acquiring the six-time All-Star. It wasn’t a surprise that Golden State was hunting for a star. However, the initial thought of Butler’s fit with the Warriors left many people in shock. Former Clippers star Lou Williams reveals he was one of those people, but has grown to the idea of Butler in a Warriors jersey.

Williams took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to share his thoughts on the blockbuster deal, including Butler. At first, Williams didn’t like the fit of Butler since he didn’t match the Warriors‘ high-volume three-point offense. Once things settled down and he evaluated the situation entirely, his opinion on the deal changed significantly. He said,

“I was a little weirded out about it at first. But once I saw everything and it settled down, I think Jimmy Butler is somebody that can add value to this Golden State team.”

The addition of Butler adds another layer to the Warriors’ offense, which wasn’t present in the past. Golden State has struggled mightily in their half-court offense. One of Butler’s major skills is his ability to create in the half-court. This will alleviate the offensive burden that Curry has been shouldering throughout the season.

Williams’ co-host, Chandler Parsons, also shared his thoughts on the deal and who he believes is the true winner.

The true winner of the Jimmy Butler trade

At first glance, Parsons believes the Warriors are the winners of the trade. However, time will only tell as neither team has played a game with their new additions. “Golden State won but time will tell,” Parsons said. “By the time this transpired the Heat just had to get off him. There really wasn’t a market for Jimmy Butler.”

The other winner of the deal is none other than Jimmy Butler. Not only did he receive his wish to leave Miami, but Golden State gave him his desired contract. Butler and the Warriors agreed upon a two-year $120 million deal.

Although this trade is to be more competitive now, Golden State understands that this won’t be a single-season turnaround.