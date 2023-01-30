“Want My Highlights to be like LeBron James or Michael Jordan!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo is striving to get his kids to be Bored of his NBA Antics

Over the years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as an NBA superstar. The man is without a doubt a top-5 player in today’s league.

With two MVPs, an NBA Championship, a DPOY, and several All-NBA and All-Star teams made, there can be no denying his greatness. The Greek Freak is looking like a bonafide Hall of Famer.

However, Giannis has made it clear that he does not intend to stop. The Bucks star plans on continuing to improve and hopes to have highlights like that of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Also Read: 7ft Giannis Antetokounmpo’s This Body Part is So Big, It Makes Basketballs Look Comically Miniscule

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants highlights like LeBron and MJ that will bore his children

Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming up on 10 seasons in the NBA. The Greek Freak has been wowing audiences since 2013 and will continue to do so for a long long time.

In a recent interview, Giannis commented on the same, and the Milwaukee Bucks star revealed his hopes for his career. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is hoping to have a long career where he can continue to “create art” and perhaps have fans look back at his highlights as they do with LeBron James’ and Michael Jordan’s.

He even hopes that he has so many highlights that his children get bored of watching them.

Giannis on his kids: “They might say, ‘Daddy, you’re boring. You’re lame. We don’t want to see your highlights. We’ve heard so much about you. We want to watch Scooby-Doo’ or whatever the case might be. I’m just going to keep creating the way people in the past created.” pic.twitter.com/OJfp52RSFB — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) January 30, 2023

It certainly is a lofty ambition for the two-time MVP. But, given what his career trajectory is looking like, he is well on his way to achieving it all.

Giannis recently tied Larry Bird and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with a 40/10/5 stat line

The Greek Freak had a heck of a game against the Pacers recently. He had 41 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. A stat line that saw him the seventh player with the most 40/10/5 games, tieing Larry Bird and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Tonight was Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 25th career game with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. He ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Larry Bird for the 7th most games reaching those marks. — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) January 28, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo truly is a freak of nature. It will be fascinating to see just where he stands in his career when he finally retires.

Also Read: “I can just see colors”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Explains his Court Vision as Bucks Beat Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets