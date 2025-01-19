“Love Most of Those Guys Over There”: Jordan Poole Discusses the Love He Felt From Former Teammates and Warriors Fans

Jordan Poole’s four-year stint with the Warriors was marred by the infamous incident with Draymond Green in October 2022. The guard was traded to the Washington Wizards at the end of the season. Despite that, Poole has experienced nothing but love from the Warriors fans every time he has come back to the Chase Center.

His most recent matchup was no different. And to top it off, he had a great game as well. Poole was given a warm welcome by fans and was embraced by former teammates and coaches. He reciprocated the love at the post-game press conference.

He said, “Yeah, I love those guys over there. I love most of those guys over there. A really good group. A really good staff.” The Wizards star gave a shoutout to the fans in the arena who were wearing his jersey and said that it was “really cool” to see. Although it’s been over a year since he left Golden State, Poole still enjoys when he sees support for himself at the Chase Center.

“I always get a lot of love (here). I spent some good quality time here, and it’s dope to see it appreciated,” Poole added. The 25-year-old was brilliant on the floor against his former team. He dropped a game-high 38 points with five rebounds and five assists. Even though he couldn’t win the contest for his team, a performance like that is bound to get his spirits high.

This was his fourth game against Stephen Curry since he left in the summer of 2023. Before the matchup, he was asked what kind of competition he was expecting from the GSW superstar. Poole said, “It’s like when you see your big brother out there … you just want to, you know, try to kill him. He’s also out there trying to prove that he’s still big bro, in this … healthy, competitive relationship.”

The Wizards guard was praised by his former coach Steve Kerr before the game. Kerr said that he has always rooted for him and will continue to do so. “I will say that I root for Jordan, I love Jordan, and always love seeing him. I want nothing but the best for him and the rest of his career. He deserves it,” he added.