“Love the way Carmelo Anthony said ‘Licataa’”: Wu-Tang Clan legend, Raekwon, and the Lakers star chop it over wine in the latest edition of ‘What’s In Your Glass’

Raekwon and Carmelo discuss their relationship with wine while the former compliments Melo on the way he pronounces his new brand of wine.

Carmelo Anthony has firmly established himself as the NBA’s foremost wine connoisseur as he’s talked about his love for wine on several occasions. So much so that he even started his own podcast called, ‘What’s in your Glass’ over the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on asking wine related questions towards the end of his episode.

Melo has admitted to Jimmy Butler that ‘Pinot Noirs of Burgundy’ are his favorite wines and he’s also appeared on the cover of perhaps one of the most lucrative wine magazines, ‘Wine Spectator’ this past year.

“I thought, ‘Let’s share a toast’. Quarantine is stressful, the pandemic is crazy, let’s sit back and have a glass of wine. What better way to discuss what’s happening in our world than over a glass of wine,” said Carmelo Anthony on how his podcast came to be.

Carmelo Anthony and Raekwon chop it up over wine.

Raekwon recently made an appearance on ‘What’s in your Glass’ as he’s coming out with his own brand of the alcoholic drink. At the start of the interview with the legendary Wu-Tang Clan founding member, Carmelo Anthony pronounces Raekwon’s wine brand’s name perfectly, resulting in the former giving him props for it.

“I like how you said that though, you said, ‘Licatta’,’”, said Raekwon. Carmelo Anthony followed it up with, “You know that’s another thing; when you’re dealing with wine, you got to get the name and all that right, you can’t mess that up. Especially when you got a name like ‘Licatta’ that rolls off easy and natural.”

It’s safe to say that wine aficionados and NBA fans alike are loving the Lakers star’s newest venture into the podcasting world, as he’s showing off just how great he is while chopping it up with people from various industries.