“The Celtics shot 2-26 from three tonight, at what point do you stop settling for jump shots”: Kendrick Perkins slams his former team for having an atrocious night from the 3-point line

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins calls out the Boston Celtics for taking several shots, despite shooting poorly from the 3-point line.

The Washington Wizards defeated the Boston Celtics 115-112 in a double-overtime thriller. There were some impressive individual performances on both ends. However, the Wizards got the better of the Celtics, with the former improving their record to 5-1.

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards had a career-high 17-rebounds, Bradley Beal dropped 36-points, while Montrezl Harrell and Spencer Dinwiddie had significant contributions. Dinwiddie’s jumper with less than 25 seconds in the second overtime gave the Wizards a 3-point lead.

KCP stripped the ball off Jaylen Brown’s hands during the final seconds of the double OT, resulting in the Wizards emerging victorious in this overtime thriller.

Though the Celtics had some impressive performances from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they combined for a zero for ten from the 3-point line. Former Celtics player Kendrick Perkins would call out his team for their poor shooting tonight.

Kendrick Perkins slams the Celtics for attempting several three-pointers, despite shooting bricks.

Having played for the Celtics and won a championship in 2008, Kendrick Perkins seemed livid with their recent loss to the Wizards in a double OT. Big Perk called out his former team for shooting poorly from beyond the arc.

The Celtics were an atrocious 7.7% from the 3-point line tonight, making two of their twenty-six attempts, while the Wizards made ten of their thirty-six attempts.

Perkins had the following to say about the Celtics’ shooting tonight. The ESPN analyst would question the team for not attacking the rim.

“The Celtics shot 2-26 from three tonight. I’m trying to understand at what point do you stop settling for jump shots.. especially against the Wizards who don’t really have a shot blocker. God Bless America! Carry on.”

Big Perk found it surprising that the Celtics didn’t resort to playing in the paint as the Wizards don’t really have a lot of size on their roster. The Wizards center Montrezl Harrell stands at 6″7′, which is less when compared to the other centers in the league.

Perkins does make some valid points as the Celtics had a higher FG% and FT% than the Wizards. However, the Celtics’ 3-point shooting was on an all-time low.