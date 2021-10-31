“James Wiseman, when you come back, you gotta do things like that!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry seen showing the sophomore big the ropes mid-game against the Thunder

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry shows James Wiseman the ropes and talks to him mid-game on free throw attempts against the Thunder

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the OKC Thunder at home right now. They’re on their 2nd game of the eight-game homestand. After what happened with the Grizzlies the other night, they’re being extra cautious with the ball. Subsequently, they have created an 11 point lead going into the second half.

Draymond Green has been sensational. He has 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in the half. Andrew Wiggins is 3/3 from 3s, and has 11 points. Stephen Curry hasn’t had much to do, and has scored 5 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. On such nights where Curry has had a silent first half, he usually comes out scorching in the second half. The Warriors would hope the same happens tonight, and Dubs can seal the win over the young OKC team.

Stephen Curry shows James Wiseman the ropes mid-game

Since the ’19-20 season, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have had a different role to play on their team. Most of the veterans on the team had left, and the two were left as the veterans on the team, who have to advise the young players. The two have embraced the role really well.

They have been key in the development of young talents like Jordan Poole and now James Wiseman. Steph didn’t let the learning stop in practice and locker room alone. Even during the game, while Draymond was attempting free throws, Curry was constantly talking to Wiseman and giving him pointers.

James Wiseman, who is currently out due to a meniscus injury he suffered last season in his right knee. However, barring any other issues, he is all set to return in November. He would be a huge asset for the Dubs and their big man depth.