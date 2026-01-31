Luka Doncic Admits He’s Excited About Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Because of Bad Bunny

It’s the time of the year when the whole of America is eagerly awaiting the Super Bowl, and like always, the halftime show has been heavily discussed by the sporting community. Some in the country may not be happy with Bad Bunny headlining the event due to political reasons, but the vast majority, including Luka Doncic, can’t wait for it.

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, who goes by the name “Bad Bunny”, is one of the most popular artists in the world. Joining him for the show will be Charlie Puth (who will sing the American National Anthem), Brandi Carlile, and even rock band Green Day. But for Doncic, the excitement is down to just the Puerto Rican rapper.

Doncic, after the Lakers’ victory over the Wizards earlier today, was asked about the same, which comes as no surprise, as the two are friends.

“I think it’s really good,” said the Slovenian. “I’m really looking forward to seeing him mainly because it’s him. I listen to him a lot so I can’t wait to see him.”

The Lakers play the Warriors in Los Angeles on February 7, which works out well, as it allows Doncic to travel to Santa Clara to watch the Super Bowl live on February 8. He is expected to be just one of many stars in attendance for what is arguably the biggest single sporting event of the year in the country.

For that one night, Doncic can listen to Bad Bunny perform in front of him rather than on his phone.

There is little more proof needed of Doncic’s friendship with Bad Bunny than simply listening to his songs “25/8” and “La Jumpa.”

“Tu baby quiere que la rompa, Luka, step back, La Jumpa,” the lyrics for La Jumpa say. And in the song 25/8, Bunny said , ‘Ta caliente, pero no me vo’ a alejar, eh-eh Hoy salimo’ pa’ la calle (Wuh), Luka Dončić, no hay manera que yo falle.”

In both songs, Doncic is referenced as someone exceptional, with a strong work ethic and immense star power. If Bad Bunny performs either track on February 8, cameras will surely find Dončić in the stands, where he is expected to be in attendance.