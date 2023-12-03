Draymond Green Tackle: Warriors Star Indulges In ‘Aggressive’ Tactics Yet Again Days After Returning From His 5 Game Suspension

After serving a 5 game suspension for putting Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, Draymond Green has once again returned to action, starting in the recent Golden State Warriors game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. However, Green again resorted to his old aggressive defense tactics in tonight’s game against the Clippers, his third game since his return.

In this clip uploaded by Oh no he didn’t, notice Draymond Green aggressively tackling Terrance Mann to the ground for a loose ball after Mann collected a rebound. Many fans are arguing that this was equivalent to a football tackle and should definitely amount to another flagrant foul on the Warriors’ No. 23.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1731087462196236357?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fortunately enough for Green, no flagrant foul was called, and he was let go only with a tech. The Clippers fans are furious about this negligence from the referees and are slamming Draymond Green for his unfair tactics in this play against Terrance Mann.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AtticusCalhoun/status/1731106349642117228?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JCEFS27/status/1731154797796217187?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Hazzamorgs_14/status/1731110329009295827?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The game ended in a 112-113 loss for the Warriors, as the Clippers edged the win after a 22-point comeback from the third quarter. Both the Clippers and the Warriors have an almost similar 9-10 and 9-11 record in the league and currently stand 10th and 11th in the Western Conference table, respectively.

Draymond Green has earned extensive condemnation for his aggressive style of play

Draymond Green has earned extensive notoriety for being an aggressive defender and using foul tactics during his play. Several NBA media analysts and veterans have often condemned Green’s style of play, including Kenny Smith from TNT’s Inside the NBA show.

After the Rudy Gobert incident, the former Houston Rockets player explained it was futile to apologize for Green being at such a top stage in his career. Smith said on the Inside the NBA show, “There is no more apologizing… At 22, 23, 24 years old, you can keep apologizing. But at this stage of his career, and a champion, we should be out of the apology stages of his career… He keeps crossing [the line].”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1729659179613196303?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This isn’t the first time Green has earned the slack for such an incident. In the 2021-22 season, in a game against the Houston Rockets, the Warriors center ran the full length of the floor just to tackle a Rockets player in offense.

Perhaps Draymond Green knows it himself about the notoriety of his actions. Nevertheless, many Warriors fans even argue that such aggressive defensive tactics can help get the job done in making the Warriors seem like a defensively intimidating team in the NBA.