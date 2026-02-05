Warriors Hit Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Roadblock as Bucks Balk at Acquiring Draymond Green

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade saga is one of the biggest stories of the 25/26 NBA season, and if a move happens at all, it has to happen fast with the trade deadline just a day away. One team that seemed in the running was the Golden State Warriors, especially after superstar Jimmy Butler went down with a season-ending ACL injury. Sadly for them, that is not the case anymore.

The possibility of seeing Giannis in a Golden State uniform is slowly becoming a distant dream. The Dubs just don’t seem to have the same amount of assets as other bidders for Giannis. It was also reported that Antetokounmpo is very protective of his legacy, and doesn’t want the same smoke that Kevin Durant got back in 2016 for teaming up with Stephen Curry and winning two rings.

However, now there seems to be a new narrative regarding Draymond Green. The four time NBA Champion might have been an essential piece in the Dubs acquiring Giannis if some sort of deal was made. Unfortunately, the Bucks had no interest in him.

Insider Marc Stein reported that Milwaukee “have shown a reluctance to acquiring Draymond Green in any potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade package” and that “Golden State would need to find another team willing to send Milwaukee draft capital to take on Green.”

For any other player with Dray’s accolades, this would seem ridiculous. Green is a four-time All-Star, a former DPOY, and one of Golden State’s biggest contributors to their dynasty run. But obviously, there is only one Dray in this world.

He is not easy. He constantly gets into confrontations. He hurts his team at times due to poor decision-making, and the negative press he receives, whether from a comment, an outburst on the court, or a wild outtake on his podcast, is nearly a weekly occurrence. It’s a lot to have him on your roster. Not to mention, Green is 35. His prime years are behind him.

At this point, the Giannis chatter feels less about wild Warriors scenarios and more about where a real basketball fit exists. Minnesota is starting to look like the quiet favorite. Pairing Giannis with Anthony Edwards gives him a young superstar partner and a legitimate shot to bring the Wolves their first NBA title, which would do wonders for his legacy.

That kind of move feels more like building something than chasing rings. And if Giannis cares as much about the story of his career as people say, helping deliver a first-ever Finals win in Minnesota might be louder than any superteam move elsewhere.

As for the Bucks, they are left in an unwinnable situation. They are not getting it done for Giannis, and both sides seem ready to depart. But at least they are smart enough to know that if the Warriors really want the Greek Freak, they will have to send Dray elsewhere for capital.