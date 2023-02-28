“It’s just our maturity”: Jason Kidd Criticizes Luka Doncic’s Wisdom Ahead of Slovenian Phenom’s 24th Birthday

Jan 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with head coach Jason Kidd during the first quarter of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It is less than often that when you have a superstar player in your team and criticize them, you don’t receive some kind of backlash. Jason Kidd, among the NBA’s most dynamic point guards, has no qualms about speaking his mind on Luka Doncic’s maturity.

Just a night ago, the Dallas Mavericks had one of the most colossal breakdowns. They blew a 27-point lead, marking the first time in 139 instances that a team lost despite such a big lead.

One thing that was apparent during this loss, was Doncic’s maturity. As per Jason Kidd, his team needs more work than ever. Kidd specifically talked about the long and stretched-out arguments with officials. All of this right before Luka turns 24.

Also read: “Wouldn’t Have Had My Career With Zone Defense”: Michael Jordan Believed He’d Be Less Successful If Defended By Zone

Ahead of Luka Doncic’s 24th birthday, Jason Kidd is not holding back

A common theme with great coaches and even greater players is how they take on responsibility and blame. To be great, constructive criticism is warranted. Without looking at your own mistakes, how will you grow?

Jason Kidd had this to say after Monday’s practice,

“My job is to help him be better, I don’t know (if) it’s tough love. It’s just being honest and seeing where he can be better, and then also just talking to him about different things that he wants to see or try while the game is going on.”

Kidd continues to elucidate,

“The line of communication is always open. I think when you look at our relationship, it’s a really healthy and good relationship where he knows I’m trying to help him, one, be accountable and, two, be a leader. He’s only — well, he’ll be 24 tomorrow, but he’s a young 24, so it’s just trying to help him navigate the leadership role and help him be better.”

He also went on to add, “It’s just our maturity, Can’t get distracted with the whistle.”. The comments are quite apparent in their direction. The former NBA champion wants Doncic to grow up and shoulder more responsibility.

Also read: “I Had A Kill List”: 13-Year-Old Kobe Bryant Kept Tabs on Players He Wanted to ‘Humble’

Jason Kidd thinks Luka Doncic cannot win a championship without maturing first

Young players seldom win big, early at least. Kidd was quite vocal about the loss his team endured and it showed their character. Doncic’s response to these comments was nonchalant.

Unlike the previous instances, we think there is a weight of anger on him that has prompted the disdain. It will evaporate. Doncic has been quite receptive to feedback from Jason Kidd before. And Kidd, who himself was equally as starry and flashy as Luka is one of the few who can understand where he comes from.

On Monday, night Luka was Luka as usual. He was in good spirits during the scrimmage. For now, it looks as though there is water under the bridge.

Also read: “I Don’t Like LeBron James’ Nonchalance”: Floyd Mayweather’s Admission of Distaste Over Lakers Star’s Playstyle