Luka Doncic Hilariously Trolls Austin Reaves for Being His “#1 Fan”, Apologizes for Being His Teammate

Luka Doncic is having an MVP-worthy season so far in 2025-2026, and now he has a commercial that is just as devious as his game. The D0n stars in a campaign for his new Jordan Brand Luka 5 sneakers entitled, “Bad Luka. One commercial sees him writing apology letters for being such a “bad man.” In the ad, the Lakers superstar sends letters to NBA officials, insider Adrian Wojnarowski, and retired Serbian star Boban.

To keep the fun going, the “Bad Luka” campaign has launched an Instagram account and features more letters from the 26-year-old sensation. These letters are addressed out to all of his fans, the “Bad Luka” team for making them post so much content, and of course, his teammate Austin Reaves.

Doncic’s words to AR were too fun to ignore. He begins by apologizing for being his teammate, but more importantly, for wrecking him at half-court shots. This type of banter clearly shows that while Luka’s heart was in Dallas before he was shockingly traded a year ago, he has found solace in playing alongside his fellow Purple and Gold brothers.

That’s not all he wrote, either. “Sorry for beating you at bowling. I could keep going but you get the point. You know what they say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Your boy, Luka,” writes The Don. It’s clear that the five-time All-Star is trying to jokingly warn Reaves that no matter what he tries, he’ll always be second place to him.

“P.S. congratulations on being my #1 fan,” he added after the signature, which was as hilarious and devastating as a Luka Magic game-winner in the postseason.

The good thing is that this clearly shows there is some play between Luka and AR, because their on-court chemistry is insane and is quietly become one of the Lakers’ biggest strengths. Luka has continued to control games with his scoring and playmaking, but what’s stood out is how comfortably he’s trusted Reaves in big moments. As the games have piled up, their two-man connection has only looked more natural.

Reaves’ willingness to do the dirty work and play off the ball has allowed Luka to pick his spots without carrying the entire load every night. At the same time, Luka’s gravity has opened lanes and clean looks that Reaves has consistently capitalized on. They are a big reason the squad currently stands at 19-9. Add in LeBron James, who is slowly looking like his old self, and this has become a fun team to watch in the competitive West.

The “Bad Luka” campaign works because it mirrors exactly what’s happening on the floor, a team that genuinely enjoys playing together. The jokes, the letters, and the playful trash talk all point to a locker room that’s buying in and building something real. If this blend of talent and chemistry continues, the punchlines might soon turn into postseason statements that no apology letter can soften.