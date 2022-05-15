“Luka Doncic is a new age version of Larry Bird, but could never be in the GOAT conversation”: Chris Broussard claims that the Mavs MVP could at best be a top 10 player of all time once he retires

Chris Broussard agrees that Luka Doncic is the “new age version of Larry Bird”, but doesn’t believe the Mavericks star will ever be in the GOAT conversation.

Despite being only 23-years-old, Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the league currently. The Mavericks MVP has already racked up a respectable resume – 3 All-Stars, 2 All-NBA (more than likely to get selected into one more for this season), and the 2019 Rookie of the Year. There is no doubt that Doncic is destined for greatness, and will surely be one of the future faces of the league.

Sure, the 6-foot-7 is not the fastest or the most athletic player, however, Luka is gifted with a high basketball IQ to complement the remarkable skills he possesses.

Also Read: The Dallas Mavericks phenom has an incredible number of 30-point playoff games

Ever since Doncic set foot on the NBA hardwood, he has constantly been compared to the great Larry Bird. Now, analyst Chris Broussard stated that the point-forward was the “new age version of Larry Bird”, but would never make it to the GOAT conversations.

“Luka Doncic could be, perhaps, top 10 player of all time”: Chris Broussard

On a recent podcast appearance, Broussard spoke about Doncic and how he was similar to Larry Bird. Chris further said:

“I think he could be a Larry Bird. I think he’s a new age version of Larry Bird,” Broussard said. “He could be, perhaps, top 10 player of all time. I don’t think he could be in the GOAT conversation ever, but obviously at 23 years old, he’s doing a lot.”

In only four seasons, Luka has a staggering career average of 26.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8 assists. Doncic has been torching the league and is still improving every aspect of his game year after year.

Also Read: Spencer Dinwiddie explains why Mavericks will win the series vs Devin Booker and Suns

Once Doncic starts collecting individual silverware, and he consistently makes deep playoffs run, Luka will have a strong case to compete against Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the GOAT title.