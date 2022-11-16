Luka Doncic is Top-10 All-Time on This ‘24-Year-Olds’ List but is 4,000 Points Shy of LeBron James

Nov 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a score during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The one player whose name is echoing all through NBA circles is Luka Doncic, the Slovenian Phenom has been unstoppable. He torched the Los Angeles Clippers tonight and cracked the top 10 for most points before turning 24. However, he is still a long way off the no.1 spot.

The Luka Magic continued tonight and despite major holes in the Dallas win, we cheer on the heroics because after all, a win is a win. The Dallas Mavericks’ win puts them in 5th, with an 8-5 record.

They are now just 1 game behind the 1st seed and things are starting to look good. However, it is all about Luka. And while some might complain, we aren’t going to.

Luka “Magic” Doncic lit up the Clippers tonight

So, he hit a clutch 3-point shot once again. And the sheer ridiculousness of the shots makes you wonder, is he human? We think this fan reaction sums it up.

He put up 35 points again tonight. And he also cracked a top-10 list. Luka has 7374 career points and is now 10th on all-time points scored before turning 24. He still has three months to rack up points.

Luka tonight: 35 PTS

11 REB

5 AST

3 STL Top 10 all-time in total points before turning 24. pic.twitter.com/1vZbA4QqGr — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2022

And while that is an achievement in itself, he is still a few ways off LeBron’s absurd total. Luka trails LeBron by more than 4000 points. Also worth noting is that Luka is averaging a ridiculous 34.5 ppg in 13 games this season.

An MVP season is in the works but he is still a long way off LeBron James

There is no doubt about it, it is an MVP season in the making. Doncic’s brilliance cannot be understated.

Luka this season: — 1st in points

— 6th in assists

— 3rd in steals

— 2nd in free throws Top __ player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/EPDOm5a2MQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2022

He is definitely that guy but he is still quite a few ways off of LeBron.

The Lakers superstar holds the record for most points before turning 24 and the total is an absurd 11,514 points. Second place is Kevin Durant, just shy of 10,000, with 9,978. Doncic is a cool 4,140 points away. That is a total he can’t reach even in two seasons.

It just goes to show how ridiculous of a player LeBron James was even before he turned 24. However, Luka is still a good shout to crack the top 5 but of course, he will have to continue averaging the same points he is at right now.

Where do you think Doncic will end up and will he continue playing like this? And can he continue to take on the burden?

