“Ya, he nice!”: 6ft 7″ Luka Doncic Draws Praise From Unstoppable Scorer Kevin “Slim Reaper” Durant 

Luka Doncic has been melting and tearing through defenses to start the season. He went on an absurd 9-game streak of 30-points or more to kick things off. Only Wilt Chamberlain did better and now even Kevin Durant is taking his hat off in respect. Gutsy.

There is a lot to be said about a player when the league is in consensus about his greatness. Ask any pundit, any player, former or current of their opinion on Luka and they will tell you one thing, the sky is the limit for this youngster.

With 3 All-NBA selections to his name and being the front-runner for the MVP award this year, Luka has greatness written all over him. And to think he is only a mere 23 years old.

In their last battle, it was Luka who emerged victorious and KD might have just realized that he was in the presence of a kid who is there to usurp his title.

Luka Doncic earned Kevin Durant’s respect after a ferocious duel

Durant is perhaps the league’s best scorer. We don’t think even now, any player is as dangerous as him. Over his career, he has not shown any signs of slowing down. In fact, his offensive arsenal just has far more firepower now than it did when he came into the league.

However, Luka is a similar prospect. He is unstoppable. The two are similar in relative size. For a PG Doncic is a staggering 6’7″. And for a small forward, KD is listed at 6’10”, however, some folks claim he is closer to 7′!

This year, he is averaging a mammoth 33.6 ppg! It looks as though Doncic has unlocked a new level of his offensive skill set. Durant had this to say about Luka.

“He goes from slow to fast so easily, and he’s just so smooth with it. I love his game. At first I didn’t … But playing against him … I was like, ‘Ya he nice.'”@KDTrey5 on the evolution of Luka Doncic’s game is 💯. 📺 The ETCs: https://t.co/bPshTUFDjt pic.twitter.com/ynAQ9iNbAO — Boardroom (@boardroom) November 11, 2022

KD talks about how smooth Luka’s game is despite the lack of pace. The way he makes the move looks like it is in perpetually slow motion. He talks about how the Slovenian Phenom’s game looks almost effortless. “Ya, he nice”, Durant says.

The respect between the two has always been admirable. And he has always talked about he wants to go one and one with Doncic.

Kevin Durant 🤝 Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/0u9PuwpdZw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 8, 2022

The sky is the limit for the Slovenian Phenom

Durant knows a challenger when he sees one. And the Mavericks superstar already has an edge over him. Luka in last 3 games vs Kevin Durant: 38 PPG

10 APG

9 RPG

51% FG

44% 3P

+ 17

3-0 — The Past vs the Future. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/EiSTvrZWvx — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) November 8, 2022 As per analyst Chris Broussard, Doncic is on pace to usurp KD’s career. But he needs an MVP and 2 Rings to even be in the conversation as of now.

Chris Broussard says Luka Doncic is ‘absolutely’ on track to have a better career than Kevin Durant “K.D. has never led his own team to a championship, and I think Luka will – multiple times.” https://t.co/u39A5dwGm9 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 9, 2022

It is great to see the two show mutual respect. Luka clearly knows how good Durant is. And KD has now tipped his hat to the youngster.

