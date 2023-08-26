“Luka Doncic Is Toying With Them!”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Slovenian Sensation Almost Injuring 2 Players With 1 Move at 2023 FIBA World Cup
Raahib Singh
|Published August 26, 2023
Luka Doncic and Slovenia started their 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign today, facing Venezuela in Group F. As expected, there are a lot of eyes on the Slovenian Sensation as he tries to repent for the 2022 Euro Basket quarterfinal exit. The team looks healthy and raring to go, as they play their first group-stage game of the tournament.
Luka has had quite a bit of downtime after an early regular-season exit for the Mavericks. It looks like he’s worked on his conditioning and lost some weight. The results showed during the exhibition games, which had Mavs teammate Kyrie Irving excited as well.
It seems like the same is paying off today as well against Venezuela.
Luka Doncic gets NBA Twitter excited after his 1st Quarter display
Luka stepped on the floor, raring to go. In the 1st quarter itself, Doncic had 14 points and 3 assists, shooting 5 of 8 from the floor. One of those shots was a ridiculous, off-balance shot in the paint, which resulted in two defenders colliding right under the basket.
This had NBA Twitter all excited, and they did not hold back with their reactions. One fan commented,
“Hell nah, Luka [Doncic] is just toying with them!”
At the same time, another fan couldn’t believe what they were seeing.
“YOOOOOO WHAT’S GOING ON OUT THERE”
With hopes to make Slovenia the World Cup Champions, Luka will have to continue to razzle-dazzle his defenders and put on a show on a consistent basis. From what we’re seeing tonight, that shouldn’t be much of an issue for the Slovenian Sensation.
