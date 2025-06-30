“Luka Doncic Just Went to the NBA Finals”: Celtics Legend Explains Why LeBron James Won’t Leave Lakers

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA offseason just got a lot more interesting as LeBron James evaluates the future of his career. The 22-year veteran understands he can’t play forever. Recent reports confirm his motivation to compete for a championship. The question now is will LeBron leave the Los Angeles Lakers to hunt for one more ring?

The four-time NBA champion opted in to his $52.6 million player option. In most instances, that would signify a willingness to run it back in LA. Apparently, that isn’t necessarily the case.

James is no stranger to applying pressure on the front office. He has done it throughout his career with the assistance of his agent, Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports Group, who didn’t hesitate to send a distinct message to the Lakers and the rest of the NBA.

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN. “We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him.”

Paul’s comments sent LA’s front office into DEFCON 2. The Lakers understand that LeBron won’t be their franchise player forever. After all, that was the major reason they acquired Luka Doncic. General manager Rob Pelinka must’ve planned for many different outcomes, but a possible LeBron trade certainly couldn’t have been at the top of his list.

This development has the NBA world in a frenzy, but ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins hasn’t bought into the LeBron propaganda. “LeBron is not going anywhere,” Perkins said on ESPN’s Get Up. “Luka Doncic just went to the NBA Finals two seasons ago. He’s ready to win now. The Lakers have to go out there and do some work.”

The Lakers already have the framework to compete for a championship. Although they disappointed in the playoffs, they became aware of their weaknesses, the most glaring being their lack of size at center. Players like Clint Capela, Nicholas Claxton and Deandre Ayton could fix those holes. Make just a few moves, and suddenly the Lakers are a contender.

The reality of a LeBron trade is slim. One thing the NBA has taught us this year, though, is that anything is possible.