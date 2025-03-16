Nikola Jokic Claims it’s Not Possible For a Player to “Flip a Switch” in the Playoffs

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) inbounds the ball in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Playoff Mode is one of the most discussed things in the NBA as the postseason draws near. The idea that a player increases their output during the league’s most important stretch seems very believable, but according to Nikola Jokic, it’s all a myth. He doesn’t believe that Playoff Mode is a thing, and he made his feelings well-known last night.

Advertisement

After the Nuggets’ 123-126 loss to the Wizards, the three-time MVP rubbished the idea that players see a magical improvement in their game come the playoffs. Talking in the press conference, Jokic described how players simply continue their regular season form.

“I think who you are in the regular season, that’s who you are in the playoffs,” he said.“I think you cannot flip a switch.”

Nikola Jokic: “I think who you are in the regular season, that’s who you are in the playoffs.” “I think you cannot flip a switch.” pic.twitter.com/jNwKgWUNhq — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) March 16, 2025

His statements were preceded by a brutal assessment of the Nuggets’ season so far. Despite being favorites to lock down the 2nd seed, the Nuggets have been an extremely inconsistent side, which was proved by their loss last night.

This was their second loss against the bottom of the league Wizards, meaning the Washington side swept them in the season series 2-0.

Jokic’s main concern lies in the fact that he doesn’t think the Nuggets can defend well for long stretches in games. This was in full effect in their last few games, as they gave up long stretches of points to the Lakers and the Wizards. They were also blown out by the Timberwolves, losing by 20 on the night.

For example, they let the Wizards go on an 8-0 run to close out the third quarter last night and saw their lead collapse. Even against the Lakers, a game they went on to win, they trailed by 8 points at the end of the first quarter, giving up 40 to a team without two of their most potent offensive players in Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

While it may not look like much, Nikola Jokic believes that the Nuggets need to develop some consistency, and failure to do so could see them eliminated in the playoffs again, like they were last year.