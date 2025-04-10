Luka Doncic Placed Alongside Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson by Shannon Sharpe, Calls Lakers Star a Transcendent Talent

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic made his long-awaited return to Dallas following the blockbuster trade which sent him to the Lakers. He wreaked havoc on his former team, further amplifying the confusion over the team’s decision to part ways with the generational talent. However, NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe doesn’t believe Doncic is a generational player. He believes he’s a tier above, labelling him a transcendent talent.

Advertisement

Doncic went into the American Airlines Center and performed as if he still wore a blue and white jersey. In the first half alone, he scored 31 points. He went on to finish the game with 45 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Most importantly, he led the Lakers to an emphatic win.

The victory clinched a postseason berth for Los Angeles, reminding the world how special a basketball player Doncic is and resurrecting discourse surrounding the magnitude of the trade.

Shannon Sharpe, Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson and Patrick Beverley spoke about Luka on Nightcap. Sharpe elevated Doncic to legendary company when highlighting the extent of his skill and talent.

“We use the term ‘generational,’ but he’s a transcendent talent,” Sharpe said. “Magic, Jordan, Kareem, LeBron, the guys that we’re going to be talking about for two generations. I mean the guy had a 60-point, 20-rebound and 10-assist game.”

Sharpe believes Doncic deserves to be in the conversation among other exceptional greats. Arguably the most impressive aspect of Doncic’s abilities is that he is still only 26 years old.

Doncic has already made the record books at 26

It is difficult for players to etch themselves in NBA history. Typically, it isn’t until the conclusion of a player’s career that they reach prestigious company. But at 26, Doncic has already stamped his name in the record books.

Doncic has accomplished extraordinary individual feats in his career. He is the first player in NBA history to record three triple-doubles in his first seven playoff games. He became the first player ever to achieve a 60-20-10 game.

Additionally, he became the first plater to make five consecutive All-NBA First Teams by the age of 25. He would’ve been on his way to his sixth if he’d met the 65-game requirement this season.

In terms of team success, Doncic led the Mavericks to an NBA Finals appearance just a season ago. He looks to do the same with the Lakers this postseason but finish the job this time around.