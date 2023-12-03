“Kevin Hart’s Life Flashed Before His Eyes”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Chased the Comedian After He Hilariously Got Hit in the Head with a Shoe

Notorious pranksters Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Hart have been at it for a long time. Shaq recently shared a video on his Instagram of Hart pranking him hilariously.

Advertisement

In the video, Hart can be seen hitting Shaquille O’Neal in the head with a shoe and then running away. However, something happens after that that makes the 5ft 2″ comedian reconsider his decision. The video is aptly captioned, “Kevin Hart’s Life Flashed Before His Eyes.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1731146509419425795?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In the beginning of the clip, Hart can be seen waiting for O’Neal in a room with a shoe in his hand. Moments before Shaq opens the door, he declares that he will hit the big man after he enters.

As the former Lakers superstar enters the room, Hart hits Shaq with the shoe around his forehead. As a perturbed Shaq turns around, the comedian tries to run away and fumbles while opening the door of the room. However, he manages to run away before O’Neal could catch him.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0AV0rENgKy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The way Hart fumbles while opening the door and gets petrified after seeing the former Lakers center coming at him makes the video hilarious. It reminds us of the time Nate Robinson dunked on Shaq and ran away. Remembering this turn of events, Shaquille O’Neal shared this post on his Instagram.

However, this isn’t the first time that the two have engaged in such hilarious pranks.

Advertisement

Kevin Hart and Shaquille O’Neal are close friends

During the latest Superbowl, Hart replicated the prank detailed above, but this time with his bare hands. As Shaq was speaking on a live video, the comedian hit the big man on his head. Shaq felt the impact of the hit and looked perturbed.

However, this time Kevin Hart didn’t run away. He got close to Shaq and repeatedly said, “Anytime”. The reason why the Inside the NBA personality takes these hits and Hart gets away with it is because the two have known each other for more than a decade.

They met for the first time in 2009 during the All Star Comedy Jam. In 2011, they met again on the Jay Leno Show. The two men with such a huge height differential made for an iconic photo. Since then, the two have posed for many photos and these images have been viral sensations. Their friendship is a fascinating tale for both comedy and NBA fans because it has resulted in a lot of memes.