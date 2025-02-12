“Top-10 Player, Top-3 Scorer of All-Time”: Stephen A. Smith Gives Kevin Durant His Flowers After 30,000-Point Landmark

Feb 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Homage is paid to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies after amassing 30,000 career points at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, Kevin Durant joined some elite company as the eighth player to reach the 30,000-point mark. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith couldn’t contain his praise for the Suns star. He boldly went on live television to state that Durant has cemented his place within the top 10 players in NBA history.

Smith debated Durant’s position on the all-time ranks on ESPN’s First Take. Although the outstanding scorer has only won two championships, Smith doesn’t believe it undermines his accomplishments as a player. He gave Durant the flowers he deserved, saying,

“This is a top-10 player of all time. This is a top-3 scorer in the history of basketball. He’s that elite.”

Smith’s assessment of Durant’s scoring ability isn’t a far stretch of the imagination. There has never been a season in the 15-time All-Star’s career when he hasn’t averaged 20 points per game. He has averaged over 25 points in every season aside from his rookie campaign. Smith also gave KD props for his continued scoring dominance following his Achilles injury.

In the 2019 NBA Finals, Durant tore his Achilles. He missed the entire 2019-20 season and the majority of the 2020-21 year as well. Despite that, he elevated his efficiency, shooting over 50% in each season since. He is in a league of his own when it comes to his level of play, however, even he isn’t safe from trade talks.

Durant may be on a different team this offseason

The 2025 NBA trade deadline was the craziest in league history. It could’ve been even crazier if Durant hadn’t shut down the nearly agreed-upon deal with the Warriors. KD was against a reunion with his former team. However, the Suns were willing to part ways with the NBA legend to improve their roster. The front office shopping Durant behind his back has done damage to their relationship, which many deem unfixable.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst spoke on the rift the recent Durant trade talks caused. Following his sources and intel gathered, he is certain that Durant’s tenure in Phoenix is over. Windhorst said,

“Kevin Durant is probably going to get traded this summer. He knows it, the Suns know it, and the rest of the NBA knows it.”

There will certainly be plenty of contending teams calling the Suns to inquire about Durant. Although he is 36 years old, he still has a lot of skill left in the tank and could be the deciding factor for an aspiring championship-level team.