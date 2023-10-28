“Charles Barkley Dominates Today’s Game!”: Gilbert Arenas Goes Off On TNT Host’s Potential For Success In The 2020s

Charles Barkley had an extremely successful career. Even though Barkley never won an NBA championship trophy, the man has quite a stacked resume. Seeing this, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas announced that he believes the TNT analyst would be far more formidable in the current era of basketball.

On a recent episode of his Gil’s Arena, the host spoke about the potential dominance of Charles Barkley in the 2020s. Vouching for the undersized forward’s success in the small-ball lineup-centric era, Arenas believed that the Phoenix Suns legend would “murder” all competition with him on the team.

Gilbert Arenas believes that Charles Barkley “murders” in the current era of the NBA

Before claiming that Charles Barkley would thrive in the 2020s, Gilbert Arenas was hesitant about whether or not he would be successful in the 2000s. According to Arenas, the significant height difference between The Round Mound of Rebound and other power forwards would trouble him.

However, the current NBA revolves around the small-ball lineup. The Golden State Warriors are one of the more famous teams to equip this unique tactic, where the positi0nal skill of a player was preferred, even if it meant they were shorter than the average. Admittedly Arenas wasn’t incorrect when he assured that the Chuckster would thrive in this era, during a recent episode of Gil’s Arena. The following is what he said.

“2000s, I would’ve questioned Charles Barkley a little bit cause of everybody was 6’ 11”. Now, I think Charles (Barkley) murders,” Arenas claimed.

For 16 years, from the mid-1980s to the late 1990s, Barkley dominated the paint despite going up against some of the most lethal big men ever. Barkley has faced off against the likes of Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Dikembe Mutombo, and Shaquille O’Neal, and has emerged victorious on numerous occasions. Contrary to what Agent Zero believes, even the 2000s would likely be an era when Chuck would dominate.

Barkley believes that the players of the current era are “pampered”

It is not uncommon to see players from the older era of the NBA criticize the current pool of players. Several “old-heads” believe that the players have become soft, the league’s rules protect the offense, and that load management is such a commonly used excuse to sit out of games.

Charles Barkley is among the group of people who have often taken shots at the current era. A few years back, the TNT analyst ripped apart the modern NBA.

“There’s barely any contact in today’s game… These players are so pampered… Everybody’s trying to buddy up and make super teams. Back then, you’d lose half of your teammates to dysentery by All-Star break.”

There are even a few logical legends, such as Larry Bird, who compliment the modern NBA for being far more skilled. However, Barkley has never admitted to such a thing and it’s pretty safe to assume that he’ll never even do anything remotely close to it.