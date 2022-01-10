“Luka Doncic puts up a one-of-a-kind 22/14/14 stat line to achieve a historic feat”: NBA Twitter lauds the Mavs MVP for recording the most triple-doubles by a player 23-years-old or younger

As Luka Doncic drops 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists, he now surpasses Big O to hold the NBA record for the most number of triple-double by a player 23-years-old or younger.

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the DeMar DeRozan-led Chicago Bulls team as one of the exciting Sunday clashes. The Bulls, entering the game with a 9-game win streak started off 1st quarter with a 10-point lead, taking control of the game early on. However, led by Luka Doncic, the Mavericks managed to make quite the comeback to defeat the in-form Chicago team 113-99.

The All-Star duo of DeMar and Zach LaVine combined for 40 points, knocking down 16 of the team’s 39 made field goals. However, it was because of Luka’s heroics that the Mavs were able to grab their 6th straight game. The Slovenian megastar went off for 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists, finishing the game with a super-efficient +/- of +26.

Recording the 39th triple-double of his young career, the 22-year-old prodigy has now surpassed Oscar Robertson (38) to hold the NBA record for the most number of triple-doubles by a player 23-years-old or younger.

Luka Dončić has recorded the 39th triple-double of his career. Dončić now holds the @NBA record for most triple-doubles by a player 23-or-younger. pic.twitter.com/HoHcUMNeYF — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 10, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Luka Doncic holds an impressive triple-double record

As soon as Doncic recorded his 3rd and the record-breaking triple-double of the season, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

And he did it on a bad ankle! — Sarah green (@Sarah22479) January 10, 2022

Luka after beating WARRIORS and BULLS in the same week pic.twitter.com/glC5vP1Wag — boywonder (@imthe_christian) January 10, 2022

this kid is really different — (@L24binks) January 10, 2022

Entering this season, Doncic was highly favored to win the MVP honors. However, while he has been averaging a solid 24.8/8.2/9, he is not even in the top 10 on the recent-most MVP ladder.

As for Dallas, they have been brilliant, so far, defeating the Warriors and Bulls in the same week. With an impressive 22-18 record, Jason Kidd’s boys are placed at the 5th spot of the Western Conference.