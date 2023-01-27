Luka Doncic Records First-Ever Scoreless Career Game With Ankle Injury, NBA Twitter Reacts as Joel Embiid Takes Scoring Title Lead

Despite being 23 years old, Luka Doncic is one of the best in the world. The Slovenian is a phenom who manages to score buckets at his own will.

Even though the 6-foot-7 guard isn’t the most athletic or the fastest player on the court, he still manages to drop 40 bombs with ease. Every game Doncic takes the floor, it seems as if he manages to achieve some or the other feat.

Usually known for going on a scoring rampage, Doncic made an unusual headline in tonight’s clash against the Suns.

For the first time in his career, the European had a scoreless game.

NBA Twitter reacts as Luka Doncic records first-ever scoreless game

Yes, the news of Doncic scoring 0 points in a game is as shocking as it gets. However, the former ROTY was only able to go scoreless because of the injury he sustained early in the first quarter.

Having played 3:21 minutes, Luka headed to the locker room, with 0 points, after suffering a left ankle sprain.

This will be the first scoreless game of Doncic’s career. Previous career low was 2 points against Miami on Dec. 14, 2019, when he played two minutes and left with an injury. https://t.co/7OAQ9lfvAS — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 27, 2023

As soon as the franchise made it official that Luka wouldn’t be returning to the contest, NBA Twitter reacted to Doncic’s first-ever scoreless game.

Thanks to Doncic’s 0-point game, Joel Embiid takes the lead of the scoring title

Entering the Mavs-Suns contest, Luka led the league with 33.8 PPG. However, after an unfortunate 0-point outing, his average has now dropped down to 33 PPG.

Joel Embiid, who was ranked #2 on the scoring leader list with 33.4 PPG, now jumps a position ahead. Surpassing the Mavs leader, the Sixers star is now the NBA’s leading scorer.

This certainly isn’t the primary concern after Luka Doncic sprained his left ankle, but he will slip to second behind Joel Embiid among NBA scoring leaders. The scoreless 3-minute outing trims Doncic’s ppg from 33.8 to 33.0. Embiid is averaging 33.4 ppg. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 27, 2023

An update on Luka’s injury is yet to be given by the Texas-based franchise.

