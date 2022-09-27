Michael Jordan gave Luka Doncic his own $110 shoe, but Mavericks star hilariously can’t get himself to care

Mavericks star Luka Doncic makes hilarious mistake during interesting Media-day segment

We are almost there, ladies and gentlemen!

After what has felt like an eternity of meeting, we are less than a month away from the start of the NBA Regular season.

Players have gotten back from vacation, or national games, depending on who they are, to join training camps. And of course, alongside that, we have them doing some media day shoots in their franchise’s new threads as well.

During these shoots this year, the Mavericks decided to do something slightly different. This year, they decided to hand players some chalkboards, with some personal preference questions on it.

In case you’re a bit confused here, just take a look at the Instagram post below to take a look at some other players’ boards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs)

Now, of course, Luka Doncic was asked to participate in this little activity as well. And let’s just say he made a teensy little mistake you’re definitely going to want to see.

Luka Doncic has his own signature sneaker now, but still doesn’t have a favorite shoe?

Before we say anything else, we’d like you to take a gander at the very mistake we mean, in the tweet below.

luka thought it said favorite show … 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AXvpyVJ7Jr — m⁷⁷ (@miss77ela) September 26, 2022

Ah yes, Michael Jordan may be content enough with the next GOAT to give him his own signature shoe already. But apparently, the man of honor isn’t content enough to get his head out of what is admittedly a slightly underrated show.

But we definitely understand the man.

At the end of the day, when you start binge-watching something, you just can’t stop thinking about it, right?

Even if the great Michael Jordan honors you himself.

