“Luka Doncic Will Not Be Happy With Kyrie Irving!”: Skip Bayless Claims Mavericks’ All-Star Duo Will Fail Due to Their Similarity

The Dallas Mavericks made a big move in the week leading up to the trade deadline. They decided to get Luka Doncic some help and traded for Kyrie Irving.

The Mavs gave up quite the haul. Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and several picks for the superstar guard.

Kyrie won his first two games as a Maverick, but those were with Luka on the sidelines. Unfortunately, their first two games together on the court have gone awry. Two defeats to average competition in the Kings and the Timberwolves. Two that are more than enough for Skip Bayless to call the trade a failure.

Skip Bayless believes the Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving pairing is already a bust

It has hardly been more than a week since the Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving. But, critics are already rushing in. Since the trade, the Mavs had won two and lost two.

The two losses have come with both Kyrie and his new running mate Luka Doncic on the court. Despite being exceptionally talented, things don’t seem to be clicking. As such, UNDISPUTED’s Skip Bayless delivered his verdict.

Luka will not be happy with Kyrie in the long run, and the trade itself is already a failure.

I said from the start this will not work and our very small sample size has shown this is not working so far, especially in the 4th quarters and one overtime. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/nSAnDuH1ug — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 14, 2023

A bit of a controversial take from Skip. It has just been two games, and this pairing could stick together for a long time. Perhaps all they need is a while to get acclimatized with each other.

Both Kyrie and Luka are excited to work with each other

They may have lost their first two games together, but both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are excited to work together. Both men are talented superstars and could be one of the best backcourt duos in NBA history. And, they cannot wait to show the world what they are capable of.

Kyrie Irving reaction after first time playing with Luka Dončić. pic.twitter.com/NWPdsK3Hu1 — Luka⁷⁷ updates 🇸🇮 (@LukaUpdates) February 12, 2023

It’s still early days, and there are plenty more games to come. They can still turn things around and end up proving every naysayer wrong.

